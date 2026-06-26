ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Hikes MacBook, iPad Prices By 20-42 Pc As Memory Chips Costs Soar Over AI

New Delhi: Apple has increased the starting prices of MacBook and iPad models in the range of 20 per cent to 42 per cent compared to their launch prices across the globe, including India. Blaming spiralling memory and storage costs sparked by the rise of artificial intelligence. The new price list on Apple India's website shows that the company has increased the price of the MacBook Pro built on the M5 series chip by about 20 per cent.

The price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip has been increased to Rs 2,99,900 per unit from the launch price of Rs 2,49,900 per unit. There has been a sharp rise in the price of the iPad Air. The basic model of the 13-inch iPad Air has increased by 41.22 per cent to Rs 1,19,900 per unit from Rs 84,900 per unit.

Counterpoint Research Co-founder and VP for Research, Neil Shah, said Apple’s price hikes for the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Pro Wi-Fi follow the biggest change in the cost structure of the consumer and enterprise PC and tablet market, being shaped by the rising semiconductor chip pricing from memory to processors.

Apple, in a statement, said that the consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge.

"The rapid expansion of AI data centres has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly. We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on several products, including today’s increases for iPad and Mac. We know this is not welcome news, and we are working tirelessly to find solutions," the statement said.

Last week, CEO Tim Cook told The Wall Street Journal that price increases were "unavoidable."

Price increases for consumer electronics are already widespread across the industry, with many products rising by 40 per cent or more. Memory companies have been allocating an increasing share of their production to AI data centres, leaving the consumer electronics segment with constrained availability and rising costs.

Memory suppliers are reporting margins at historic highs. Memory chip leader Micron reported 86 per cent gross margins, up from 15 per cent in just the past year.