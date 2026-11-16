ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches Health AI Study App To See How People Use AI For Health

The Apple Health AI Usage Study aims to inform the responsible design of health AI experiences by examining what drives user trust, the quality of responses, comprehension, and everyday health actions. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has launched a new research programme/study, the Health AI Usage Study, via the standalone Health AI Study app in the United States (US). It is aimed at understanding how people use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for health advice. The app is run with a clinical AI platform, OpenEvidence.

The company says the study will look at how much people trust health AI, how well they understand its answers and what they do with the advice in daily life. It says the findings will help shape safer, clearer health AI tools for the company and the wider industry.

Eligibility Apple says up to 200,000 adults aged 21 years or older living in the US and owning an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone (iPhone 15 Pro or newer) are eligible to join the study via the new app. The iPhone must run on iOS 26 or later. In the study app, participants can ask everyday health questions and explore complex medical information communicated with approachable language. (Image Credit: Apple) How does the study work? Participants download a special study app and ask everyday health queries. The app explains complex medical topics in plain language. Each answer comes with links to peer-reviewed clinical papers, so users can see where the information came from.