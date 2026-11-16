Apple Launches Health AI Study App To See How People Use AI For Health
Apple has launched a Health AI Usage Study app that tracks how people use AI for health advice. It is open to US adults.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has launched a new research programme/study, the Health AI Usage Study, via the standalone Health AI Study app in the United States (US). It is aimed at understanding how people use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for health advice. The app is run with a clinical AI platform, OpenEvidence.
The company says the study will look at how much people trust health AI, how well they understand its answers and what they do with the advice in daily life. It says the findings will help shape safer, clearer health AI tools for the company and the wider industry.
Eligibility
Apple says up to 200,000 adults aged 21 years or older living in the US and owning an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone (iPhone 15 Pro or newer) are eligible to join the study via the new app. The iPhone must run on iOS 26 or later.
How does the study work?
Participants download a special study app and ask everyday health queries. The app explains complex medical topics in plain language. Each answer comes with links to peer-reviewed clinical papers, so users can see where the information came from.
OpenEvidence provides the AI technology. The platform is widely used by healthcare workers and draws on trusted sources such as The New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association and Nature.
People can also choose to share data from the Health app on their iPhone, such as resting heart rate, activity, sleep or lab results. Researchers want to know whether health AI can help people prepare for visits to their own doctors.
Privacy and safety
Apple says the study was designed with privacy, openness and clinical safeguards in mind. Study data will not be used to train AI models.
Participants decide whether to share any health data or survey answers, and Apple says it has security measures in place to protect the information it holds.
The app also has safety guardrails. If a user asks a worrying question, the app is designed to suggest speaking to a doctor or using other support.