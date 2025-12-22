ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Forces New iPhone Users To Switch To iOS 26 With New Security Update: Here's What Happened

Representational Image ( Image Credit: ANI )

Hyderabad: Apple recently rolled out iOS 26.2 and iOS 18.7.3 updates on December 12, 2025, offering fixes for several vulnerabilities, including bugs that were known to have been exploited. This prompted iPhone users to quickly install the new updates. However, newer iPhones that supported the iOS 26 weren't given the flexibility to stay on the older iOS 18. This led to a lot of iPhone users upgrading to the new iteration of iOS, even though they didn't like the Liquid Glass aesthetics. For instance, iPhone 15 users who didn't upgrade to iOS 26 (iOS 26.1) and were using a version of iOS 18 weren't offered the iOS 18.7.3 update and were instead forced to upgrade to iOS 26.2 to save themselves from the zero-day vulnerabilities. Compatible devices that run iOS 18.7.3 and iOS 26.2 updates