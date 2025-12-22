Apple Forces New iPhone Users To Switch To iOS 26 With New Security Update: Here's What Happened
The iOS 26.2 update is available for iPhone 11 and later devices, whereas the iOS 18.7.3 is available for iPhone XS series and iPhone XR.
Hyderabad: Apple recently rolled out iOS 26.2 and iOS 18.7.3 updates on December 12, 2025, offering fixes for several vulnerabilities, including bugs that were known to have been exploited. This prompted iPhone users to quickly install the new updates. However, newer iPhones that supported the iOS 26 weren't given the flexibility to stay on the older iOS 18. This led to a lot of iPhone users upgrading to the new iteration of iOS, even though they didn't like the Liquid Glass aesthetics.
For instance, iPhone 15 users who didn't upgrade to iOS 26 (iOS 26.1) and were using a version of iOS 18 weren't offered the iOS 18.7.3 update and were instead forced to upgrade to iOS 26.2 to save themselves from the zero-day vulnerabilities.
Compatible devices that run iOS 18.7.3 and iOS 26.2 updates
According to Apple’s support page, the iOS 18.7.3 update is available for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, while the iOS 26.2 update is available for iPhone 11 and later. Interestingly, the compatibility list for iOS 18.7.3 does not include the phrase “and later” after the iPhone XR, meaning the version is not available for devices launched after the iPhone XR.
I didn’t want to upgrade to #iOS26 and its battery-draining Liquid Glass UI on my iPhone 15. But #Apple left me no choice—no iOS 18.7.3 patch, only iOS 26.2 to fix the zero-day exploit.— Faisal (@itsmeFSL) December 22, 2025
One user on Apple Forums complained about the same, where they weren't offered the iOS 18.7.3 update on their iPhone 12, and were instead only offered the iOS 26.2 update. One user on X also complained about only receiving the iOS 26.2 update on their iPhone.
Another user named InfamousMarioFan shared a screenshot of their conversation with Apple Support regarding the iOS 18.7.3 update. The user asked whether the update was only available for devices that do not support iOS 26. Apple Support answers confirmed this, attaching a link to the official article about the iOS 18.7.3 update.