Apple Fitness+ Set To Be Launched On December 15 In India: Price, Availability, Offers

Hyderabad: Apple has announced that Apple Fitness+ will launch in India on December 15, 2025. The company mentioned that this will be the service’s largest expansion since its launch five years ago.

The Apple Fitness+ service is available across Apple’s ecosystem, which can be accessed via the Fitness app on a user’s iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. With this expansion, Apple product users in India and other countries and regions will be able to access 12 different workout types, including Strength, Yoga, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation, with episodes ranging from five to 45 minutes.

Apple Fitness+: Price, availability, offers

After launch, Apple Fitness+ will be available as a subscription service for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year, which can be shared with up to five family members.

The fitness service is currently available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S.

It will expand to Chile, Hong Kong, India, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions beginning December 15.

Dubbing in German and Spanish will also be available starting December 15. Fitness+ will launch in Japan early next year, along with Japanese dubbing.

Customers who purchase any new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeast Pro 2 will receive three months of free Apple Fitness+.

To run Apple Fitness+, users will require: