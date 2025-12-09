Apple Fitness+ Set To Be Launched On December 15 In India: Price, Availability, Offers
Apple Fitness+’s feature ‘The Artist Spotlight series’ includes music from artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Selena Gomez, Coldplay, and more.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced that Apple Fitness+ will launch in India on December 15, 2025. The company mentioned that this will be the service’s largest expansion since its launch five years ago.
The Apple Fitness+ service is available across Apple’s ecosystem, which can be accessed via the Fitness app on a user’s iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. With this expansion, Apple product users in India and other countries and regions will be able to access 12 different workout types, including Strength, Yoga, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation, with episodes ranging from five to 45 minutes.
Apple Fitness+: Price, availability, offers
After launch, Apple Fitness+ will be available as a subscription service for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year, which can be shared with up to five family members.
The fitness service is currently available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S.
It will expand to Chile, Hong Kong, India, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions beginning December 15.
Dubbing in German and Spanish will also be available starting December 15. Fitness+ will launch in Japan early next year, along with Japanese dubbing.
Customers who purchase any new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeast Pro 2 will receive three months of free Apple Fitness+.
To run Apple Fitness+, users will require:
- iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1 or later
- Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later, paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later.
Apple Fitness+: Personal Metrics and personalised workout schedules
Apple suggests that an Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 3 help users track personal metrics, such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on their Activity rings, and the Burn Bar. Users can also compare their fitness metrics with others who have completed the same workout.
With Custom Plans, Fitness+ automatically creates a personalised schedule based on users’ workout and meditation preferences, including their top activities, durations, trainers, music, and more.
Apple says that music is key to the Fitness+ experience. As the service is deeply integrated with Apple Music, it features inspiring music genres such as Upbeat Anthems, Latest Hits, Hip-Hop/R&B, and Latin Grooves.
Fitness+ has also added the K-pop music genre, which will be available across all workout types with global hits from top artists.
Users can explore 12 unique meditation themes, including Calm, Sleep, and Sound, featuring easy-to-follow techniques that can help them recharge, better connect with themselves and others.