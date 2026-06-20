ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Explains Why WatchOS 27 Drops Support For Apple Watch Series 6, 7, 8 And Ultra

Washington: Apple has explained its decision to end watchOS 27 support for five Apple Watch models, saying the move is necessary to deliver the performance required for new artificial intelligence-powered features and an upgraded Siri experience. The company confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and the original Apple Watch Ultra will not receive watchOS 27.

As per Mac Rumours, these devices will continue to receive security updates but will not gain access to the latest software features. The decision marks a significant shift for the Apple Watch lineup, with Apple effectively ending support for three years' worth of devices in a single software update, an unprecedented move for the product category.

As per Mac Rumours, Cait Dooley, Apple Watch and Health product marketing manager, said the cutoff was driven by performance considerations.

"With every software release across every single one of our platforms, we always want to ensure that you have the best experience, so we make power and performance a priority. The great new features in watchOS, including the capabilities of Siri AI and the new tap gesture, work best with the processing power that is in Apple Watch Series 9 and later, Ultra 2 and later, and SE 3," he explained.