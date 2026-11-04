ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Expands Siri AI App-Integration To All Developers: Here's What This Means For Users

The new Developer Preview allows developers to integrate their application with Siri AI, bringing their content and actions directly into the upgraded virtual assistant, powered by Apple Intelligence. This means any app can now tap into Siri AI's new capabilities, allowing users to ask the chatbot to perform actions, such as checking a delivery, booking a reservation, placing an order, and more.

Equipped with personal context understanding, onscreen awareness, natural language, and other capabilities, Siri AI is already deeply integrated into Apple's operating systems and apps, including Calendar, Files, Finder, Journal, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Preview, Reminders, Safari, Shortcuts, and Weather. It allowed users to ask Siri to perform actions inside the apps, ranging from asking for directions, finding a coffee shop they visited last week, managing a to-do list, sending a message, archiving files, and much more.

Apple is also introducing skills to let developers teach Siri AI how to combine several actions into a single experience to take care of complex requests.

Additionally, thousands of developers behind popular apps were allowed to build Siri integration to perform specific tasks inside those applications.

Now, Apple is expanding this to every developer to integrate Siri AI into their offerings using App Intents. With the early Developer Preview, they can check how the app works directly with Siri AI and get a first look at new ways to reach and serve their customers.

The preview provides developers early access, with customers set to receive the new capabilities inside apps in a few months. Apple says that submissions to the App Store for new versions of Siri-integrated applications will open up in the spring. Till then, developers have time to explore, build, and polish the experience.

Apple has also published documentation to help developers learn more about the new APIs, how to use them, and how to evaluate their experience with Siri AI. They can also connect with Apple engineers in Apple Intelligence Group Labs on November 4 and November 5 to ask questions, get advice, and follow the discussions. Click here to visit the page where you can sign up for these sessions.