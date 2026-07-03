Apple Expands Foldable iPhone Production While Rivals Cut Output Targets: Report
Apple has reportedly increased its 2026 foldable iPhone production target to 10 million units, signalling confidence ahead of its expected September launch.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple seems to be pretty confident about its first-ever foldable iPhone, rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra. The book-style foldable device, expected to arrive in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, was supposed to have an initial production run of 7-8 million units. However, a Nikkei Asia report claims that Apple has revised this number and has asked its suppliers to manufacture around 10 million foldable iPhones in 2026.
Apple is quite late to the foldable form factor. Smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Google, Motorola, Vivo, and Oppo have been launching foldable phones for years and have been continuing to make them better with lesser weight, improved hinges, greater screen real estate for the cover display, and more. Google even managed to make a dust-resistant foldable with an IP68 rating. However, the fold-crease problem on the inner display continues to be a problem, though it has improved by a lot compared to the initial devices from all these manufacturers.
Apple was reportedly working to erase the crease problem before stepping into the foldable scene. As per earlier reports, the seamless display will be achieved with the use of liquid metal in the hinge, integration of an in-cell touch panel, and pressure-dispersion of the metal plate. In terms of chipset, the handset is expected to be powered by a 2nm A20 Pro processor, paired with Apple's in-house C2 modem. Additionally, Apple was also reported to be working on a clamshell-style 'iPhone Flip', but it has no release timeline yet.
The jump in initial production run of the iPhone Ultra or the iPhone Fold suggests that Apple is hopeful about the adoption of the new form factor. Still, the number is too low when compared to the Pro lineup of iPhones. As per the report, Apple has asked suppliers to manufacture 70 million units of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple's total smartphone production for 2026 is expected to exceed 220 million units.
Even as AI-related demand causes a memory and component crunch, smartphone manufacturers globally have been affected greatly, resulting in companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo slashing their annual production targets to below 100 million units. Meanwhile, Apple seems to be in a better place as it can afford to raise its production targets.
An executive at a supplier for both Apple and Xiaomi told Nikkei Asia that compared with Apple's bargaining power, the Chinese smartphone makers are in a weaker position when it comes to securing additional supplies of memory chips or negotiating higher prices. The executive added that this gave Apple a strong incentive to launch iPhones in the spring and capture a larger market share.
Apple's iPhone release this time is going to be different as the tech giant splits the launch into two windows, reserving Fall 2026 for the premium devices while shifting the rest of the handsets to Spring 2027. As per multiple credible reports spanning over half a year, the tech giant will be releasing the iPhone Ultra, its first-ever foldable device, in September 2026 along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18, the affordable iPhone 18e, and the super slim iPhone Air 2 will arrive sometime around March 2027.