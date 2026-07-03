ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Expands Foldable iPhone Production While Rivals Cut Output Targets: Report

Hyderabad: Apple seems to be pretty confident about its first-ever foldable iPhone, rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra. The book-style foldable device, expected to arrive in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models, was supposed to have an initial production run of 7-8 million units. However, a Nikkei Asia report claims that Apple has revised this number and has asked its suppliers to manufacture around 10 million foldable iPhones in 2026.

Apple is quite late to the foldable form factor. Smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Google, Motorola, Vivo, and Oppo have been launching foldable phones for years and have been continuing to make them better with lesser weight, improved hinges, greater screen real estate for the cover display, and more. Google even managed to make a dust-resistant foldable with an IP68 rating. However, the fold-crease problem on the inner display continues to be a problem, though it has improved by a lot compared to the initial devices from all these manufacturers.

Apple iPhone Fold CAD renders (Image Credit: YouTube/ Front Page Tech)

Apple was reportedly working to erase the crease problem before stepping into the foldable scene. As per earlier reports, the seamless display will be achieved with the use of liquid metal in the hinge, integration of an in-cell touch panel, and pressure-dispersion of the metal plate. In terms of chipset, the handset is expected to be powered by a 2nm A20 Pro processor, paired with Apple's in-house C2 modem. Additionally, Apple was also reported to be working on a clamshell-style 'iPhone Flip', but it has no release timeline yet.