ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Expands App Store With New Marketing Tools, Group Subscriptions, And Parental Controls

This year, Apple is rolling out new capabilities to help developers grow their businesses and reach new users. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has announced a broad expansion of App Store capabilities, providing developers with new tools to market their apps, acquire users, and offer flexible subscription models. Additionally, the company is introducing enhanced parental controls tied to upcoming operating system (OS) releases.

New Marketing and Creative Tools

Developers will gain access to Creative Assets, which include high-quality images and videos that appear in product page headers and search results. Beyond standard screenshots, these assets can highlight a brand, promote seasonal content, or support new launches. They are compatible with custom product pages and product page optimisation, allowing developers to test what resonates best with users.

Apple has also introduced a new Asset Library within App Store Connect. It consolidates all Creative Assets, preview videos, and screenshots in one place. Developers can reuse all assets across custom product pages and In-App Events, eliminating redundant uploads. Notably, assets can now be submitted for App Review independently of an app update, enabling timely seasonal campaigns or coordinated Apple Ads rollouts.

Personalised Discovery

The App Store will introduce Personalised Collections and App Notes, which are tailored recommendations that explain why specific apps are surfaced to a user. They appear across the Apps, Games, and Search tabs, and evolve based on usage patterns. The feature is rolling out this week in English in the US, with further languages and regions to follow.

Game developers will also be able to showcase special in-game offers or limited-time discounts to attract and engage players on the App Store editorial team using Featuring Nominations on the Apple Games app.