Apple Expands App Store With New Marketing Tools, Group Subscriptions, And Parental Controls
Apple is rolling out sweeping App Store updates for developers, introducing Creative Assets, group subscriptions, personalised discovery, and new parental time controls.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced a broad expansion of App Store capabilities, providing developers with new tools to market their apps, acquire users, and offer flexible subscription models. Additionally, the company is introducing enhanced parental controls tied to upcoming operating system (OS) releases.
New Marketing and Creative Tools
Developers will gain access to Creative Assets, which include high-quality images and videos that appear in product page headers and search results. Beyond standard screenshots, these assets can highlight a brand, promote seasonal content, or support new launches. They are compatible with custom product pages and product page optimisation, allowing developers to test what resonates best with users.
Apple has also introduced a new Asset Library within App Store Connect. It consolidates all Creative Assets, preview videos, and screenshots in one place. Developers can reuse all assets across custom product pages and In-App Events, eliminating redundant uploads. Notably, assets can now be submitted for App Review independently of an app update, enabling timely seasonal campaigns or coordinated Apple Ads rollouts.
Personalised Discovery
The App Store will introduce Personalised Collections and App Notes, which are tailored recommendations that explain why specific apps are surfaced to a user. They appear across the Apps, Games, and Search tabs, and evolve based on usage patterns. The feature is rolling out this week in English in the US, with further languages and regions to follow.
Game developers will also be able to showcase special in-game offers or limited-time discounts to attract and engage players on the App Store editorial team using Featuring Nominations on the Apple Games app.
Group and Volume Subscriptions
Apple is introducing two new multi-user subscription models - Volume Purchasing and Group Purchases- in the App Store, which will be powered by StoreKit 2. Volume purchasing through Apple Business and Apple School Manager allows enterprise and education buyers to secure subscriptions at scale, with seat management handled through existing device management workflows.
Group purchases let a single subscriber buy multiple seats and invite others to join, with Apple-provided invite functionality handling the process. Volume purchasing arrives this autumn, while group purchases will arrive in winter.
Additionally, App Store Bundles will allow developers from different companies to partner and offer combined subscriptions at a reduced price. Developers can also create Suites, which are subscription packages unavailable as standalone purchases. Retention Messaging tools are also rolling out, enabling developers to engage subscribers during the cancellation process with tailored offers.
Parental Controls and Categorisation
Screen Time's new Time Allowances feature in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 will give parents more granular control over how long children spend in apps across categories, including Entertainment, Games, and Social Media. Schedules will allow parents to restrict app access at specific times of day.
To support this, Apple will update the age rating questionnaire in July, requiring developers to indicate whether their app includes social media capabilities such as user-generated content feeds. Apps will then be automatically sorted into the appropriate Time Allowance category.