Apple Announces Launch Date For The Next iPhone: What To Expect
Apple’s upcoming event on September 9 is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and the company's first foldable iPhone.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is set to host its next launch event on September 9, 2026, where the company is expected to announce the new iPhone series and its first-ever foldable device.
The event, scheduled to start at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST, will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The invitations for this year have the tagline "Surprise and shine", which is believed to be hinting towards the new form factor for the iPhone. Just like every year, Apple will be hosting a livestream of the launch on its website, Apple TV app, and official YouTube channel.
The launch will mark incoming Apple CEO John Ternus' first major event, who is set to take the reins of the company from Tim Cook on September 1, 2026. The current CEO will transition to the role of executive chairman at Apple.
For years, the iPhone maker has been concentrating on its software services to increase revenue, which now also include Apple Arcade and Apple TV platforms. Since Ternus has been a longtime hardware chief at Apple, his appointment is being seen as a sign of Apple's renewed push to build its core strength in devices.
Counting down with everyone! https://t.co/FhRumftT4S— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 26, 2026
What to expect at Apple's September event
Coming back to Apple's upcoming event, this year could be different from others as the tech giant is expected to split the iPhone launch into two parts, with the annual Fall event being dedicated to the high-end devices like the Pro iPhones and the new foldable handset.
Dozens of reports, spanning over more than a year, suggest that the Fall event will introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold—which may be called the iPhone Ultra. While the Pro models are expected to carry incremental upgrades over the current iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, the new foldable could be the star of the show as Apple is believed to have succeeded in nearly eliminating the folding crease by employing liquid metal in the hinge, integrating an in-cell touch panel, and pressure-dispersing the metal plate. The foldable device could draw power from a 2nm A20 Pro processor, paired with Apple's in-house C2 modem. The Pro iPhone models are expected to feature the same chipset.
Apple is hopeful about the performance of the foldable iPhone as the tech giant reportedly expanded production for the device while rivals cut output targets for their devices. The book-style iPhone was supposed to have an initial production run of 7-8 million units, but Apple reportedly revised the number and asked its suppliers to manufacture around 10 million units in 2026. Still, supply chain constraints could mean the iPhone Fold taking months to arrive outside the US.
The standard iPhone 18 is believed to have been shifted over to the Spring launch window next year. The model could be presented alongside the second-generation iPhone Air and the entry-level iPhone 18e.