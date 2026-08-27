ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Announces Launch Date For The Next iPhone: What To Expect

Hyderabad: Apple is set to host its next launch event on September 9, 2026, where the company is expected to announce the new iPhone series and its first-ever foldable device.

The event, scheduled to start at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST, will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The invitations for this year have the tagline "Surprise and shine", which is believed to be hinting towards the new form factor for the iPhone. Just like every year, Apple will be hosting a livestream of the launch on its website, Apple TV app, and official YouTube channel.

The launch will mark incoming Apple CEO John Ternus' first major event, who is set to take the reins of the company from Tim Cook on September 1, 2026. The current CEO will transition to the role of executive chairman at Apple.

For years, the iPhone maker has been concentrating on its software services to increase revenue, which now also include Apple Arcade and Apple TV platforms. Since Ternus has been a longtime hardware chief at Apple, his appointment is being seen as a sign of Apple's renewed push to build its core strength in devices.