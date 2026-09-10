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Apple Duo, iPhone Maker's First Foldable Phone Launched In India Starting At Rs 2.99 Lakh

Apple has introduced its first book-style foldable handset, Apple Duo, in India. It carries the company's new 2nm A20 Pro chipset.

Apple Duo, iPhone Maker's First Foldable Phone Launched In India Starting At Rs 2.99 Lakh
The Apple Duo comes in Star White and Night Sky shades. (Image Credit: Apple)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:58 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Apple has finally entered the foldable smartphone market by launching its first book-style foldable handset, Apple Duo, in India and global markets. The handset is powered by the company's latest A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2-nanometre process. It sports a dual rear camera unit, equipped with two 48MP sensors. Other features include Super Retina XDR screen (on outer and inner displays), up to 2TB storage, MagSafe wireless charging support, and an all-day battery life.

Apple Duo: Price, availability

Apple Duo comes in four storage options. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, the 512GB model costs Rs 3.24 lakh, the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 3.74 lakh, and the 2TB model costs Rs 4.49 lakh. It is offered in Star White and Night Sky shades.

Customers can pre-order of the foldable via Apple's official website on October 16, 2026, starting at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Apple says the Duo will be available from October 23, 2026.

VariantPricePre-order and Availability
256GBRs 2,99,900

Pre-order starts on October 16

Availability starts from October 23

512GBRs 3,24,900
1TBRs 3,74,900
2TBRs 4,49,900

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Apple Launches iPhone 18 Pro And iPhone 18 Pro Max; Take Big Leaps In Battery Life, Advanced Camera System

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