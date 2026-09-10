ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Duo, iPhone Maker's First Foldable Phone Launched In India Starting At Rs 2.99 Lakh

Hyderabad: Apple has finally entered the foldable smartphone market by launching its first book-style foldable handset, Apple Duo, in India and global markets. The handset is powered by the company's latest A20 Pro chipset, built on TSMC's 2-nanometre process. It sports a dual rear camera unit, equipped with two 48MP sensors. Other features include Super Retina XDR screen (on outer and inner displays), up to 2TB storage, MagSafe wireless charging support, and an all-day battery life.

Apple Duo: Price, availability

Apple Duo comes in four storage options. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, the 512GB model costs Rs 3.24 lakh, the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 3.74 lakh, and the 2TB model costs Rs 4.49 lakh. It is offered in Star White and Night Sky shades.