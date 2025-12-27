ETV Bharat / technology

Old iPhones To MacBooks And iPads, Apple Discontinues Over 20 Devices In 2025: Check List

Hyderabad: As we are heading towards 2026, Apple has updated its hardware portfolio by discontinuing its older devices and making space for newer models with faster chipsets and features. The Cupertino-based tech giant has removed over 20 devices and accessories across iPhones, iPads, Macs, wearables and other products in 2025.

The company marked the end of iPhone SE as a concept. It was focused on offering a compact, performance-oriented option to customers at an affordable price. The SE lineup retained the older design language and elements such as the iconic Home button with TouchID, LCD panel, a sub-6-inch display, and Lightning port. The third-generation iPhone SE was replaced with the introduction of the iPhone 16e earlier this year.

Similarly, Apple is also gradually winding down the iPhone Plus lineup. Apple did not introduce the Plus model in the latest iPhone 17 Series; instead released the iPhone Air, the company’s thinnest iPhone ever made to date.

The tech giant discontinued both the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus models in 2025. Looking at the pattern, Apple will gradually remove the iPhone 16 Plus from its lineup.

List of Apple products discontinued in 2025