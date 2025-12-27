Old iPhones To MacBooks And iPads, Apple Discontinues Over 20 Devices In 2025: Check List
The list of discontinued Apple devices includes the iPhone 16 Pro models, the 2nd-gen Apple Watch Ultra, the MacBook Air M2, and more.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 12:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: As we are heading towards 2026, Apple has updated its hardware portfolio by discontinuing its older devices and making space for newer models with faster chipsets and features. The Cupertino-based tech giant has removed over 20 devices and accessories across iPhones, iPads, Macs, wearables and other products in 2025.
The company marked the end of iPhone SE as a concept. It was focused on offering a compact, performance-oriented option to customers at an affordable price. The SE lineup retained the older design language and elements such as the iconic Home button with TouchID, LCD panel, a sub-6-inch display, and Lightning port. The third-generation iPhone SE was replaced with the introduction of the iPhone 16e earlier this year.
Similarly, Apple is also gradually winding down the iPhone Plus lineup. Apple did not introduce the Plus model in the latest iPhone 17 Series; instead released the iPhone Air, the company’s thinnest iPhone ever made to date.
The tech giant discontinued both the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus models in 2025. Looking at the pattern, Apple will gradually remove the iPhone 16 Plus from its lineup.
List of Apple products discontinued in 2025
Here’s the list of iPhone models discontinued by the brand in 2025:
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14
- iPhone SE (third generation)
The iPad lineup has witnessed a quieter transition. Apple has refreshed nearly every model with faster chips but subtle external changes, leading to several older variants being retired. Here’s the list of iPad models discontinued by the brand in 2025:
- iPad Pro with M4 chip
- iPad Air with M2 chip
- iPad 10
The discontinuation was seen in Apple wearables as well. Devices such as the Apple Watch Ultra, Series and SE lines were introduced with new generation changes, mainly involving chip-level upgrades. Here’s the list of Apple Watch models discontinued in 2025:
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Apple Watch Series 10
- Apple Watch SE 2
Apple also upgraded the Mac lineup by transitioning to the newer M-Series chipset and making several devices obsolete. Here’s the list of Mac models discontinued by the brand in 2025:
- Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4
- 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3
- 13-inch MacBook Air with M2
The tech giant also introduced updated versions of several accessories and niche products, leading to their discontinuation. Here’s the list of Apple products discontinued in 2025:
- AirPods Pro 2
- Apple Vision Pro with M2
- MagSafe Charger with Qi 2
- 30W USB-C Power Adapter
- Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Cable
- MagSafe to MagSafe 2 Converter