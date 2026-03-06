ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Discontinues 7 Products After Launching iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, And More New Devices

The latest iPhone 17e replaced the iPhone 16e, the M5 MacBook Air replaced the M4 MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors replaced the MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max, the M4 iPad Air replaced the M3 iPad Air, the Studio Display (2026) replaced the Studio Display (2022), and the Studio Display XDR replaced the Pro Display XDR. Apple also replaced the M5 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage with the M5 MacBook Pro with 1TB storage.

The discontinuation means that these devices will not be available to buy via Apple's online and offline stores. However, third-party retailers, such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Vijay Sales, will continue to sell these products until the stocks last.

New Products Old Products iPhone 17e iPhone 16e M5 MacBook Air M4 MacBook Air MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets M4 iPad Air M3 iPad Air Studio Display (2026) Studio Display (2022) Studio Display XDR Pro Display XDR M5 MacBook Pro with 1TB storage M5 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage

The iPhone 17e, M5 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro with M5 Pro/ M5 Max, and the M4 iPad Air are year-over-year updates. Even if these devices come with incremental or valuable upgrades, it makes sense for Apple to discontinue the predecessors. However, the discontinuation of the 512GB variant of the M5 MacBook Pro was unexpected.

The MacBook Neo is the most affordable entry-level laptop in the MacBook lineup. The powerful 2026 MacBook Pro Series laptops are ideal for users who want performance on point. The MacBook Air with the M5 chipset offers balanced performance and power efficiency. iPhone 17e features an A19 chipset, MagSafe support, and Ceramic Shield 2 Protection. The new iPad Air comes with an M4 chipset and advanced graphics. Apple mentions that the Studio Display and Studio Display XDR are suitable for both casual and creative users.