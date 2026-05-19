ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Design Awards 2026 Finalists Include Two India-Origin Apps: Guitar Wiz & Katha Room

Hyderabad: Apple's Design Awards is turning 30 this year. It recognises apps and game design across various categories. The tech giant has revealed the finalists of the year, two of which come from India: Guitar Wiz and Katha Room.

Guitar Wiz is an all-in-one toolkit for guitarists, built with SwiftUI by solo developer Bijoy Thangaraj. Apple says that the app offers an impressive array of inclusivity features alongside robust VoiceOver integration for spoken information and instructions on everything from pitch to chord guidance to where players should place their fingers on the frets.

Meanwhile, Katha Room is a bedtime stories app from Parjanya Creative Solutions, India. Apple says that the app features rich, colourful art and a commitment to cultural representation. The application focuses on stories drawn from Indian folklore and decorates them with a UI drawn from the Gond art form.

Just like last year, the Apple Design 2026 aims to recognise the work of app and game developers across various Apple devices, like iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models. The Cupertino-based tech giant presents awards in six categories, including Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.

The winners of the awards will be announced during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, 2026. Let's take a look at the Apple Design 2026 Finalists for each of the categories.

Delight and Fun