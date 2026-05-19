Apple Design Awards 2026 Finalists Include Two India-Origin Apps: Guitar Wiz & Katha Room
Guitar Wiz is an all-in-one toolkit for guitarists by solo developer Bijoy Thangaraj, whereas Katha Room is a bedtime stories app from Parjanya Creative Solutions.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple's Design Awards is turning 30 this year. It recognises apps and game design across various categories. The tech giant has revealed the finalists of the year, two of which come from India: Guitar Wiz and Katha Room.
Guitar Wiz is an all-in-one toolkit for guitarists, built with SwiftUI by solo developer Bijoy Thangaraj. Apple says that the app offers an impressive array of inclusivity features alongside robust VoiceOver integration for spoken information and instructions on everything from pitch to chord guidance to where players should place their fingers on the frets.
Meanwhile, Katha Room is a bedtime stories app from Parjanya Creative Solutions, India. Apple says that the app features rich, colourful art and a commitment to cultural representation. The application focuses on stories drawn from Indian folklore and decorates them with a UI drawn from the Gond art form.
Just like last year, the Apple Design 2026 aims to recognise the work of app and game developers across various Apple devices, like iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models. The Cupertino-based tech giant presents awards in six categories, including Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.
The winners of the awards will be announced during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, 2026. Let's take a look at the Apple Design 2026 Finalists for each of the categories.
Delight and Fun
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Blippo+ (App)
|Panic, Inc.
|United States
|macOS
|Metaballs (App)
|Apposite
|United States
|iOS, visionOS
|grug (App)
|Ocho
|Netherlands
|iOS
|PowerWash Simulator (Game)
|FuturLab Limited
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS
|Is This Seat Taken? (Game)
|Poti Poti Studio
|Spain
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS
|Ball x Pit (Game)
|Kenny Sun Studios
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS
Inclusivity
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Guitar Wiz (App)
|Bijoy Thangaraj
|India
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS
|Hearing Buddy (App)
|Lilly Seay
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS, watchOS
|Structured (App)
|unorderly GmbH
|Germany
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS
|Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden (Game)
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS
|Pine Hearts (Game)
|Hyper Luminal Games Limited
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS
|Civilization VII (Game)
|Firaxis Games
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS
Innovation
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Detail: AI Video Editor (App)
|Detail Technologies B.V.
|Netherlands
|iOS, iPadOS, watchOS
|NBA: Live Games & Scores (App)
|National Basketball Association
|United States
|visionOS
|D-Day: The Camera Soldier (App)
|TARGO
|France
|visionOS
|TR-49 (Game)
|inkle
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS
|Blue Prince (Game)
|Dogubomb
|United States
|macOS
|Pickle Pro (Game)
|Resolution Games AB
|Sweden
|visionOS
Interaction
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|The Outsiders: Athlete Tracker (App)
|Gentler Stories, LLC
|Slovenia
|iOS, watchOS
|Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker (App)
|Flipping Hues Srls
|Italy
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, watchOS
|Tide Guide: Charts & Tables (App)
|Condor Digital
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS
|TR-49 (Game)
|inkle
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS
|Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden (Game)
|Sago Mini
|Canada
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS
|Grand Mountain Adventure 2 (Game)
|Toppluva AB
|Sweden
|iOS, iPadOS
Social Impact
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Primary: News in Depth (App)
|Wood Metal Rocks LLC
|United States
|visionOS
|Katha Room (App)
|Parjanya Creative Solutions
|India
|iOS, iPadOS
|Harvee (App)
|Peak Labs Ltd.
|United Kingdom
|iOS, watchOS
|Consume Me (Game)
|Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson
|United States
|macOS
|Despelote (Game)
|Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena
|Ecuador
|macOS
|Spilled! (Game)
|Lente Cuenen
|Netherlands
|iOS, iPadOS
Visuals and Graphics
|App/ Game Name
|Developer
|Country
|Platform Availability
|Tide Guide: Charts & Tables (App)
|Condor Digital
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS
|Caradise (App)
|PSQV AB
|Sweden
|visionOS
|(Not Boring) Camera (App)
|Not Boring Software LLC
|United States
|iOS, iPadOS
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (Game)
|CD PROJEKT RED
|Poland
|macOS
|Arknights: Endfield (Game)
|Hypergryph
|China, Singapore
|iOS, iPadOS
|SILT (Game)
|Spiral Circus
|United Kingdom
|iOS, iPadOS
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