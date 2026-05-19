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Apple Design Awards 2026 Finalists Include Two India-Origin Apps: Guitar Wiz & Katha Room

Guitar Wiz is an all-in-one toolkit for guitarists by solo developer Bijoy Thangaraj, whereas Katha Room is a bedtime stories app from Parjanya Creative Solutions.

Apple Design Award winners will be announced during the WWDC
Apple Design Award winners will be announced during the WWDC (Apple)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Apple's Design Awards is turning 30 this year. It recognises apps and game design across various categories. The tech giant has revealed the finalists of the year, two of which come from India: Guitar Wiz and Katha Room.

Guitar Wiz is an all-in-one toolkit for guitarists, built with SwiftUI by solo developer Bijoy Thangaraj. Apple says that the app offers an impressive array of inclusivity features alongside robust VoiceOver integration for spoken information and instructions on everything from pitch to chord guidance to where players should place their fingers on the frets.

Meanwhile, Katha Room is a bedtime stories app from Parjanya Creative Solutions, India. Apple says that the app features rich, colourful art and a commitment to cultural representation. The application focuses on stories drawn from Indian folklore and decorates them with a UI drawn from the Gond art form.

Just like last year, the Apple Design 2026 aims to recognise the work of app and game developers across various Apple devices, like iPhone, iPad, and MacBook models. The Cupertino-based tech giant presents awards in six categories, including Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics.

The winners of the awards will be announced during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, 2026. Let's take a look at the Apple Design 2026 Finalists for each of the categories.

Delight and Fun

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Blippo+ (App)Panic, Inc.United StatesmacOS
Metaballs (App)AppositeUnited StatesiOS, visionOS
grug (App)OchoNetherlandsiOS
PowerWash Simulator (Game)FuturLab LimitedUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS
Is This Seat Taken? (Game)Poti Poti StudioSpainiOS, iPadOS, macOS
Ball x Pit (Game)Kenny Sun StudiosUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS

Inclusivity

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Guitar Wiz (App)Bijoy ThangarajIndiaiOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS
Hearing Buddy (App)Lilly SeayUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS, watchOS
Structured (App)unorderly GmbHGermanyiOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS
Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden (Game)Sago MiniCanadaiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS
Pine Hearts (Game)Hyper Luminal Games LimitedUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS
Civilization VII (Game)Firaxis GamesUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS, macOS

Innovation

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Detail: AI Video Editor (App)Detail Technologies B.V.NetherlandsiOS, iPadOS, watchOS
NBA: Live Games & Scores (App)National Basketball AssociationUnited StatesvisionOS
D-Day: The Camera Soldier (App)TARGOFrancevisionOS
TR-49 (Game)inkleUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS
Blue Prince (Game)DogubombUnited StatesmacOS
Pickle Pro (Game)Resolution Games ABSwedenvisionOS

Interaction

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
The Outsiders: Athlete Tracker (App)Gentler Stories, LLCSloveniaiOS, watchOS
Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker (App)Flipping Hues SrlsItalyiOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, watchOS
Tide Guide: Charts & Tables (App)Condor DigitalUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS
TR-49 (Game)inkleUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS
Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden (Game)Sago MiniCanadaiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS
Grand Mountain Adventure 2 (Game)Toppluva ABSwedeniOS, iPadOS

Social Impact

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Primary: News in Depth (App)Wood Metal Rocks LLCUnited StatesvisionOS
Katha Room (App)Parjanya Creative SolutionsIndiaiOS, iPadOS
Harvee (App)Peak Labs Ltd.United KingdomiOS, watchOS
Consume Me (Game)Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP ThomsonUnited StatesmacOS
Despelote (Game)Julián Cordero, Sebastian ValbuenaEcuadormacOS
Spilled! (Game)Lente CuenenNetherlandsiOS, iPadOS

Visuals and Graphics

App/ Game NameDeveloperCountryPlatform Availability
Tide Guide: Charts & Tables (App)Condor DigitalUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS
Caradise (App)PSQV ABSwedenvisionOS
(Not Boring) Camera (App)Not Boring Software LLCUnited StatesiOS, iPadOS
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition (Game)CD PROJEKT REDPolandmacOS
Arknights: Endfield (Game)HypergryphChina, SingaporeiOS, iPadOS
SILT (Game)Spiral CircusUnited KingdomiOS, iPadOS

ALSO READ: Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Dates, Expected To Launch Revamped Siri, iOS 27, AI Health Assistant, More

TAGGED:

APPLE
APPLE DESIGN AWARDS FINALISTS
GUITAR WIZ
KATHA ROOM
APPLE DESIGN AWARDS 2026

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