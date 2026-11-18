ETV Bharat / technology

'Many Affected Services Already Restored': Apple Denies Cyberattack After Widespread Outage

Apple said the disruption was caused by an internal update, not a cyberattack. ( Getty Images )

By IANS 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Apple has said that it has restored most of its services after an internal software update triggered a widespread outage that disrupted customer-facing platforms, including iCloud and Apple Pay and ruled out any cybersecurity incident.

The iPhone maker said the disruption was caused by an internal update, not a cyberattack.

"We are working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible," an Apple spokesperson said and added that many affected services had already been restored, as per reports. The outage affected several Apple services, with users reporting difficulties accessing iCloud and making payments through Apple Pay. In addition, Downdetector -- an outage-tracking platform -- has shown more than 2,000 users reported issues with Apple Pay, while around 1,800 reports related to iCloud were recorded at the peak of the disruption. However, it compiles outage reports from users and other sources, and the actual number of affected users may differ from the reported figures. The incident marks the latest in a string of technology service disruptions affecting major US technology companies in recent weeks.