Apple Cuts 80% Of iPhone Air Production Due To Weak Demand, Including In China

Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly reducing the production of its iPhone Air model by more than 80 per cent. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, production orders for Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date have been drastically scaled down, despite the phone being launched in the Chinese market just a week ago. The publication cited multiple sources familiar with the matter and said that the move was made because of weak demand for the iPhone Air in most markets.

Similarly, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that the company’s supply chains are scaling back shipments and production orders of the iPhone Air. This is because the handset failed to meet Apple’s sales expectations, which were initially projected to account for 10 to 15 per cent of total iPhone 17 production.

In an X post, Kuo also mentioned that most suppliers will reduce the stock of iPhone Air by more than 80 per cent by the first quarter of 2026 (1Q26). Device components like chipsets, display panels, and others, which have "longer lead times are expected to be discontinued by the end of 2025", according to Kuo’s post.

This can be backed by several reports indicating Apple's supply chain managers plan to cut the production of the iPhone Air starting in November 2025 due to weak demand. According to multiple sources, a supply chain manager confirmed that component orders from November onward will be reduced to less than 10 per cent of the September capacity.