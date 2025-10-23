Apple Cuts 80% Of iPhone Air Production Due To Weak Demand, Including In China
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, most suppliers will reduce the stock of iPhone Air by more than 80 per cent by 1Q26.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly reducing the production of its iPhone Air model by more than 80 per cent. According to a report by Nikkei Asia, production orders for Apple’s thinnest iPhone to date have been drastically scaled down, despite the phone being launched in the Chinese market just a week ago. The publication cited multiple sources familiar with the matter and said that the move was made because of weak demand for the iPhone Air in most markets.
Similarly, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that the company’s supply chains are scaling back shipments and production orders of the iPhone Air. This is because the handset failed to meet Apple’s sales expectations, which were initially projected to account for 10 to 15 per cent of total iPhone 17 production.
In an X post, Kuo also mentioned that most suppliers will reduce the stock of iPhone Air by more than 80 per cent by the first quarter of 2026 (1Q26). Device components like chipsets, display panels, and others, which have "longer lead times are expected to be discontinued by the end of 2025", according to Kuo’s post.
This can be backed by several reports indicating Apple's supply chain managers plan to cut the production of the iPhone Air starting in November 2025 due to weak demand. According to multiple sources, a supply chain manager confirmed that component orders from November onward will be reduced to less than 10 per cent of the September capacity.
The standard and Pro models of the iPhone 17 Series already satisfy most high-end users, leaving little room for experiments, which leads to the low demand for the iPhone Air, suggests Kuo’s X post.
iPhone Air demand has fallen short of expectations, leading the supply chain to begin scaling back both shipments and production capacity. Most suppliers are expected to reduce capacity by more than 80% by 1Q26, while some components with longer lead times are expected to be…— 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 22, 2025
The post also mentions that Apple’s previous attempts at launching niche models have failed in the flagship segment, with the mini, Plus, and now Air models —none of which have gained lasting popularity among the masses.
This indicates that Apple should focus on models that work consistently well among people rather than continuing to experiment with new form factors that do not resonate with buyers.
Earlier this week, Apple rose to an all-time valuation by becoming the third company to hit a $4 trillion market capitalisation. The jump in value was due to the high demand and sales of the recently launched iPhone 17 Series. According to Counterpoint’s report, the latest smartphone series outperformed the iPhone 16 Series in early sales in China and the US. The iPhone 17 Series outsold its predecessor by 14 per cent during its first 10 days of availability in both countries.