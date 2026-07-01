ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Creator Studio Receives AI-Powered Editing Tools And Deeper Pixelmator Pro Integration

New updates to Apple Creator Studio make the apps more powerful, better connected, and smarter. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has announced a significant update to the Creator Studio bundle, which includes creativity and productivity apps across Mac, iPad, and iPhone. For creativity, Creator Studio includes apps such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage. For productivity, Creator Studio features Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform. However, the latest update brings seamless Pixelmator Pro integration across Final Cut Pro, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. Additionally, the update also introduces advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and vector shape generation in Final Cut Pro, alongside a new Producer Project in Logic Pro.

Apple Creator Studio: Price

Apple Creator Studio updates are free for existing subscribers. However, for new subscribers, the subscription is priced at Rs 399 per month or Rs 3,999 annually, with a one-month free trial and three months free with a qualifying Mac or iPad purchase. Education pricing is available at Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 annually.

New Subscribers Education Plan Monthly Annually Monthly Annually Rs 399 Rs 3,999 Rs 199 Rs 1,999

Final Cut Pro Update

One of the main highlights of Apple Creator Studio is the integration of AI tools in Final Cut Pro. It now sports on-device AI tools like Generate Captions, Edit Detection, and Creator Themes that support multiple aspect ratios, dynamic titles, and customisable backgrounds.

On Mac, Final Cut Pro makes it even easier to refine incoming and outgoing frames with Advanced Trimming. (Image Credit: Apple)

Both Generate Captions and Edit Detection were long-requested features in the video editing app. Generate Captions allows users to automatically transcribe audio and place subtitles on the timeline. Edit Detection, on the other hand, analyses rendered video and automatically splits it back into its original clips on the timeline.

In addition to these features, Mac users get Auto Mask for isolating footage elements such as skin, hair, and sky without manual tracking, alongside an improved Match Colour tool and Advanced Trimming controls.