Apple Creator Studio Receives AI-Powered Editing Tools And Deeper Pixelmator Pro Integration
Apple's Creator Studio update features new AI tools in Final Cut Pro, deeper Pixelmator Pro integration across its apps, and fresh additions to Logic Pro.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced a significant update to the Creator Studio bundle, which includes creativity and productivity apps across Mac, iPad, and iPhone. For creativity, Creator Studio includes apps such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage. For productivity, Creator Studio features Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform. However, the latest update brings seamless Pixelmator Pro integration across Final Cut Pro, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. Additionally, the update also introduces advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and vector shape generation in Final Cut Pro, alongside a new Producer Project in Logic Pro.
Apple Creator Studio: Price
Apple Creator Studio updates are free for existing subscribers. However, for new subscribers, the subscription is priced at Rs 399 per month or Rs 3,999 annually, with a one-month free trial and three months free with a qualifying Mac or iPad purchase. Education pricing is available at Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 annually.
|New Subscribers
|Education Plan
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Rs 399
|Rs 3,999
|Rs 199
|Rs 1,999
Final Cut Pro Update
One of the main highlights of Apple Creator Studio is the integration of AI tools in Final Cut Pro. It now sports on-device AI tools like Generate Captions, Edit Detection, and Creator Themes that support multiple aspect ratios, dynamic titles, and customisable backgrounds.
Both Generate Captions and Edit Detection were long-requested features in the video editing app. Generate Captions allows users to automatically transcribe audio and place subtitles on the timeline. Edit Detection, on the other hand, analyses rendered video and automatically splits it back into its original clips on the timeline.
In addition to these features, Mac users get Auto Mask for isolating footage elements such as skin, hair, and sky without manual tracking, alongside an improved Match Colour tool and Advanced Trimming controls.
Motion and Compressor also receive smaller updates. Motion now includes native vector graphic support and the Distribute Layers feature. Native vector graphic support allows the app to retain vector graphics crisp at any resolution. Distribute Layers allows users to automate and accelerate the setup of complex animations.
Compressor now includes Immersive Metadata Viewer, which adds 180-degree Apple Projected Media Profile support for Apple Vision Pro. Anaglyph View allows a stereoscopic preview for videos.
Final Cut Camera, Apple's free video capture app for iPhone and iPad, now supports Clean HDMI Out for "pristine" video signal to external monitors and recorders — and expanded ProRes options, including ProRes LT, for selecting the "right codec for any production."
Pixelmator Pro now integrated into Keynote, Pages, and Numbers
Apple has deepened Pixelmator Pro's integration across its productivity apps. Users can open and edit any image directly within Keynote, Pages, or Numbers using Pixelmator Pro's full toolset, with changes saved automatically back into the document. Final Cut Pro users can also send individual frames straight to Pixelmator Pro to create thumbnails or graphics before returning them to the timeline.
Vector shape generation has been added across Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers, while Pixelmator Pro itself gains natural-language image generation and a Content Hub offering curated photos, graphics, and illustrations.
With iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, Freeform will also add shape generation and Pixelmator Pro editing, alongside Dark Mode and board folders.
Logic Pro adds Producer Project and Sound Design Tools
Logic Pro's Chord ID feature has been rebuilt for greater harmonic accuracy, even on distorted or out-of-tune instruments. A new Producer Project offers a complete behind-the-scenes look at the multitrack session behind the track "Shoulda Never," produced by Khris Riddick-Tynes.
Alchemy, Logic Pro's sample-manipulation synthesiser, gains a new granular sync mode, supported by a dedicated Granular Alchemy Sound Pack, while Beat Breaker adds new filter and pan modes.