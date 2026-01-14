ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Creator Studio Packs Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, And Other Creative Tools In A Single Subscription: Price, Availability

The Apple Creator Studio subscription will be available on the App Store in India, starting from January 28, 2026. It is priced at Rs 399 per month or Rs 3,999 per year, with a one-month free trial for all new subscribers. It includes access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad; Motion, Compressor and MainStage on Mac; and intelligent features and premium content for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Hyderabad: Apple has introduced the Apple Creator Studio suite for all its users. It is a new subscription bundle that offers a collection of powerful studio-grade creative apps in a single plan. This service is designed to make the lives of creators who use iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices easier, as they can create and explore their creativity in the fields of music, video editing, imaging, or design in one place.

College students and educators can also subscribe to this suite of creator apps for Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year. Apart from this, users can also choose to purchase the Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage individually as a one-time purchase on the Mac App Store.

New features for Apple Creator Studio apps

Apple is adding new video editing tools and intelligent features to Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad, aiming to improve the efficiency of complex workflows. Final Cut Pro for Mac and iPad enables content creators, video editors, and filmmakers to elevate their projects using its built-in features. With the one-time purchase of Apple Creator Studio, users will be able to use Transcript Search on both Mac and iPad to seamlessly find the perfect soundbite by simply typing spoken words into the search bar.

The Visual Search feature helps users locate a specific video clip by searching for objects or actions, and then adds that visual to the timeline in seconds. On iPad, Final Cut Pro sports a new Beat Detection feature that adds a visual beat grid to the timeline, helping users align cuts with music more accurately. Along with this, it also features Montage Maker, which uses AI to generate an initial edit by identifying visual highlights.

For the first time, Pixelmator Pro is coming to iPad, featuring an optimised experience for touch and Apple Pencil. Logic Pro for Mac and iPad is receiving more intelligent features like Synth Player and Chord ID for music creation and to inspire anyone to write, produce, and mix a range of popular music. Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform are also receiving premium content and intelligent features across Mac, iPad, and iPhone.