Apple Confirms To Launch New 'Home' Products Next Week: Date, Time, What To Expect
Apple will host the 'Welcome Home' event on October 13, 2026, where it could reveal Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, and HomePad.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced the date for its upcoming launch event, where it is expected to unveil new Home devices. Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, shared a teaser video for the event, with the tagline 'Welcome Home', confirming the arrival of new products on October 13, 2026.
The tech giant is expected to launch the new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, and a new smart home hub that may be called HomePad. The tech giant is also expected to announce several new smart home accessories co-developed with LG.
The tech giant sent invitations to the press for a special "Apple Experience" in Tribeca, New York, on October 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET, which converts to 6:30 PM IST.
Welcome home. October 13. https://t.co/ChelGSDOTI— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 8, 2026
To recap, the new Apple TV 4K was originally expected to launch last fall. However, it probably got delayed due to the new Siri experience. Now that Siri AI is ready, the long-overdue Apple TV 4K could finally make its way out in the open. The device will reportedly feature an updated Siri Remote, Apple Intelligence features, a new A-class chip, and an N1 wireless chip.
The HomePod mini 2 is also expected to feature a new chip to replace the current S5. Additionally, it will reportedly come equipped with the N1 chip, an upgraded ultra-wideband chip, improved audio quality, new colours, and support for the new Siri and Apple Intelligence features.
Apple Home event invites just dropped. October 13 https://t.co/gA5ephErP5— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 8, 2026
The HomePod Touch or HomePad has been leaked several times, suggesting the device will come equipped with a screen. It was originally supposed to arrive this March, but got delayed due to Siri AI upgrades. The device is expected to feature a 7-inch square display and run a brand-new homeOS software with pre-installed system apps like Safari, Music, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Calendar, and more. Similar to iPhone's StandBy mode, the HomePad could feature Widget support.
Recently, a Bloomberg report claimed that Apple and LG partnered to develop smart home accessories, which include devices, sensors, and cameras. At the 'Welcome Home' event, the iPhone maker could unveil these products, which are reported to include a doorbell, thermostat, a smart deadbolt lock, indoor security camera, outdoor security camera, and floodlight camera. However, these products will feature LG branding.