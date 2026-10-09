ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Confirms To Launch New 'Home' Products Next Week: Date, Time, What To Expect

Apple to launch new home devices on October 13 ( Image Credits: X/ Greg Joswiak )

Hyderabad: Apple has announced the date for its upcoming launch event, where it is expected to unveil new Home devices. Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, shared a teaser video for the event, with the tagline 'Welcome Home', confirming the arrival of new products on October 13, 2026.

The tech giant is expected to launch the new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2, and a new smart home hub that may be called HomePad. The tech giant is also expected to announce several new smart home accessories co-developed with LG.

The tech giant sent invitations to the press for a special "Apple Experience" in Tribeca, New York, on October 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET, which converts to 6:30 PM IST. To recap, the new Apple TV 4K was originally expected to launch last fall. However, it probably got delayed due to the new Siri experience. Now that Siri AI is ready, the long-overdue Apple TV 4K could finally make its way out in the open. The device will reportedly feature an updated Siri Remote, Apple Intelligence features, a new A-class chip, and an N1 wireless chip.