ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Confirms iOS 27 Release Date: Here's When It Lands On Your iPhone

Hyderabad: Apple has confirmed that iOS 27, its newest iPhone software, will be released to the public on September 14, 2026. The rollout news was shared in the company's Apple Event 2026, which comes nearly three months after the new operating system (OS) upgrade was first shown at the Worldwide Developer Conference 2026 (WWDC 2026).

The OS update will be available over the air (OTA) to all users with compatible iPhones. To install it, users simply need to go to Settings, then General, and Software Update. (Settings > General > Software Update)

What's new in iOS 27?

The update brings several major changes. Apple has improved its Liquid Glass design, giving the interface a fresh look. A new feature called iPhone Handoff lets people use the same phone number across different iPhones. The biggest change is to Siri. The voice assistant has been rebuilt using a mix of Apple's own Foundation Models and Google's Gemini AI. It can now understand more natural, everyday requests and remember context from earlier in a conversation. Siri can also be opened as its own standalone app, where users can view their past chats.

Parents get new tools as well. These include Time Allowances and Schedules, which help manage how long children spend on their phones, along with an Ask to Browse feature that requires approval before visiting new websites.