Apple Confirms iOS 27 Release Date: Here's When It Lands On Your iPhone
Apple has confirmed iOS 27 will roll out on September 14, bringing a new Siri, fresh design and useful tools for parents and browsing.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has confirmed that iOS 27, its newest iPhone software, will be released to the public on September 14, 2026. The rollout news was shared in the company's Apple Event 2026, which comes nearly three months after the new operating system (OS) upgrade was first shown at the Worldwide Developer Conference 2026 (WWDC 2026).
The OS update will be available over the air (OTA) to all users with compatible iPhones. To install it, users simply need to go to Settings, then General, and Software Update. (Settings > General > Software Update)
What's new in iOS 27?
The update brings several major changes. Apple has improved its Liquid Glass design, giving the interface a fresh look. A new feature called iPhone Handoff lets people use the same phone number across different iPhones. The biggest change is to Siri. The voice assistant has been rebuilt using a mix of Apple's own Foundation Models and Google's Gemini AI. It can now understand more natural, everyday requests and remember context from earlier in a conversation. Siri can also be opened as its own standalone app, where users can view their past chats.
Parents get new tools as well. These include Time Allowances and Schedules, which help manage how long children spend on their phones, along with an Ask to Browse feature that requires approval before visiting new websites.
Other changes include a redesigned Phone app that now pulls in useful information from Mail. Both Messages and Mail will offer smart suggestions. Apple's default web browser, Safari, has also been updated with tabs now grouped by topic. The browser will alert users when a website they have visited has new information.
Which iPhones are compatible with the new iOS 27 update?
The update supports a wide range of iPhones, going all the way back to the iPhone 11 Series and the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later). It is also supported on the iPhone 12 Series through to the iPhone Duo and the iPhone 18 Pro models. The iPhone Air and the budget-friendly 16e and 17e models are also compatible.
If anyone wants to check whether their device is eligible to receive the iOS 27 update, go to Settings once the new OS goes live on September 14.
- The list of iPhones compatible with the new iOS 27 update is given below:
- iPhone Duo
- iPhone 18 Pro Max
- iPhone 18 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17e
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)