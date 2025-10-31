ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Clocks All-Time Revenue Growth Record In India In Sep Quarter: Tim Cook

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook said the US-based tech giant set a September-quarter revenue record in emerging markets and an all-time revenue record in India, driven by robust iPhone sales. In an earnings call with analysts after posting strong quarterly results on Thursday (US time), Cook said that when it comes to retail, “we’re heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE and new locations in the US and China.”

The global iPhone revenue was $49 billion, up 6 per cent year-over-year, driven by the iPhone 16 family. “iPhone grew in the vast majority of the markets we track, with September quarter records in many emerging markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, and an all-time record in India,” added Kevan Parekh, CFO, Apple.

The iPhone active installed base grew to an all-time high, and we set a September quarter record for upgraders. “We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and South Asia,” said Cook.