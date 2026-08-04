ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Briefly Removed Telegram From App Store Over Child Sexual Abuse Material

According to Apple, Telegram was restored after removing the offending content and banning the responsible user ( Image Credits: AFP )

Hyderabad: Messaging platform Telegram found itself in new trouble on Monday, though it lasted only for a few hours. Pavel Durov-led application was briefly removed by Apple from the App Store after the tech giant found content on the platform that violated a ban on child sexual abuse material.

The app became unavailable on the App Store in multiple countries, including the US, India, Australia, and Singapore. Notably, users who already had Telegram installed could continue to use it like usual.

Reacting to the removal from the Apple App Store, Telegram published a cheeky post on X saying, "Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated". While the platform did not comment on the reason for its removal, the application came back in the early hours of Tuesday.

Following the restoration of the application, Apple forwarded a statement to the media, claiming the ban was related to child sexual abuse material. The application was restored after the developer "promptly" removed the content and banned the responsible user.