Apple Briefly Removed Telegram From App Store Over Child Sexual Abuse Material
Apple removed Telegram from the App Store after detecting child sexual abuse material. The app was restored once the content and responsible user were removed.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: Messaging platform Telegram found itself in new trouble on Monday, though it lasted only for a few hours. Pavel Durov-led application was briefly removed by Apple from the App Store after the tech giant found content on the platform that violated a ban on child sexual abuse material.
The app became unavailable on the App Store in multiple countries, including the US, India, Australia, and Singapore. Notably, users who already had Telegram installed could continue to use it like usual.
Reacting to the removal from the Apple App Store, Telegram published a cheeky post on X saying, "Reports of my demise are greatly exaggerated". While the platform did not comment on the reason for its removal, the application came back in the early hours of Tuesday.
Following the restoration of the application, Apple forwarded a statement to the media, claiming the ban was related to child sexual abuse material. The application was restored after the developer "promptly" removed the content and banned the responsible user.
“We briefly removed Telegram from the App Store after our review found content that violates our strict guidelines prohibiting child sexual abuse material. The app was subsequently restored after the developer promptly removed the content and banned the user who posted it," the statement said.
This is not the first time Apple removed Telegram from its App Store globally and in individual countries.
Back in June 2026, the application faced issues in India for a different reason. It was not only temporarily removed from app stores in the country but was also restricted from functioning as part of the government efforts to prevent paper leak and fraud in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination, the single national-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical, dental, and AYUSH courses in colleges across India.
In 2024, the app was removed from the App Store in China alongside WhatsApp, Threads, and Signal on orders of the Chinese government. In 2023, the app was temporarily banned in Brazil for reportedly failing to provide information about groups accused of promoting violence in schools.
Back in February 2018, Apple had temporarily banned the application from the App Store after discovering "inappropriate content" in the app. After Apple alerted Telegram about the content, the application added new protections to mitigate the issue, after which it was restored on the store.