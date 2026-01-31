ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Overtakes Samsung To Become The Leading Smartphone Company In The World, iPhone 16 Sells The Most

As per the report, Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra, stood at ninth and eighth positions in 2025 and 2024, respectively. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

The rest of the three spots on the best-selling smartphone list of 2025 went to Samsung. The South Korean tech giant's Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A06 4G, and Galaxy S25 Ultra devices ranked fifth, sixth, and ninth, respectively. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G became the best-selling Android smartphone of 2025.

The report highlights that Apple dominated the best-selling smartphone list of 2025, with seven devices out of 10 and the iPhone 16 leading the chart. The tech giant also captured the second, third, and fourth positions on the list with its iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max devices. The iPhone 17 captured the seventh position on the list, followed by the iPhone 15 in eighth. Interestingly, the iPhone 16e also made it to the list at the 10th number.

Hyderabad: Apple has finally surpassed Samsung in market leadership, the first time since 2011. According to a report shared by Counterpoint Research, the Cupertino-based tech giant captured 20 per cent of the global market share by shipping 247.8 million units, growing 10 per cent year-over-year (YoY). Meanwhile, the South Korean tech giant grew 5 per cent YoY, shipping 241.2 million units and grabbing a 19 per cent market share.

The rankings show that Samsung’s budget handsets sell much better than its premium smartphones, and people prefer the iPhone series rather than the Galaxy S series when purchasing a flagship device.

Research Analyst Harshit Rastogi at Counterpoint Research commented that the latest iPhone 17 series achieved 16 per cent higher sales than the iPhone 16 series during the first full quarter. Rastogi noted that strong initial demand for the latest iPhone series was driven by the US, Chinese, and Western European markets. He highlighted that the base iPhone 17 model was the star of the year in terms of sales for Apple, as the device included significant upgrades like “higher refresh rate, increased RAM and larger base storage”. This bridged the gap between the base and Pro models.

As per the report, the entry-level iPhone 16e also contributed to Apple's growth, as the device provided a platform for people to experience Apple’s ecosystem and the latest capabilities in a limited manner. Japan and the US were the key markets with consistent sales for the iPhone 16e.

Senior Analyst Karn Chauhan commented on Samsung’s Galaxy S series. He said, “Samsung’s S series secured a spot in the list for the second consecutive year, reflecting the brand’s continued focus on its flagship lineup. The Galaxy S25 Ultra improved its regional share, growing more than 3x YoY in Japan and achieving double‑digit growth in India. The device delivers leading AI capabilities, supported by ongoing enhancements in utility, productivity, media, and a set of exclusive features such as AI Select and Audio Eraser. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has narrowed the sales share gap with Samsung’s best-selling A series despite the significant price contrast.”

The report also predicts that the memory shortage in 2026 is expected to impact the sales of the entry-level and mid-range smartphones. These types of phones are popular in emerging markets like the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. As a result, manufacturers might focus more on flagship smartphones, which could increase their market share. This would lead to people holding onto their phones longer (longer replacement cycles). Financing options and trade-ins could make it easy for people to buy new smartphones, and the refurbished phone market might also help meet the growing smartphone demand.