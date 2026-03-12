ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Assembles 25% Of Global iPhones In India, Manufacturing Hits 55 Million Units In 2025: Report

Hyderabad: Apple produced about 55 million iPhones in India during 2025, compared to 36 million units the previous year, marking an approximately 53 per cent increase. According to Bloomberg’s report, India now makes between 220 million and 230 million iPhones annually, accounting for about 25 per cent (or one-quarter) of Apple’s total global iPhone output.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has noted that the majority of iPhone demand from the United States (US) is now met by devices assembled in India. This significant shift is driven by global restrictions and tariff pressures imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese imports.

Apple began assembling the entire iPhone 17 series in India ahead of its September 2025 launch. The iPhone 17 Series includes the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, it wasn't the first time that Apple had manufactured its Pro lineup outside China.

Previously, India had produced the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models in the country, with production handled by partners like Foxconn in Tamil Nadu. This was the first time India produced Pro models, signalling a strategic move from Apple, aligning with the tech major's goal to diversify manufacturing beyond China. Earlier, Apple used to produce only the standard iPhone models, such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India, while the production of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max stayed in China.

The local production of iPhones came at a time when Apple had to work around the geopolitical rifts between the US and China. This is because China served as the tech giant’s primary base for manufacturing and supplying the iPhones globally since the early 2000s.