Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea Steps Down; Amar Subramanya Named Successor

Hyderabad: Apple’s senior vice president for Machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), John Giannandrea, has stepped down from his position. He will serve as an advisor to the company before retiring in the spring of 2026.

Meanwhile, Apple announced that AI researcher Amar Subramanya will replace Giannandrea, stepping up as the vice president of ML and AI strategy. He will be leading critical areas, including Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation.

Apple mentioned that, “the balance of Giannandrea’s organisation will shift to Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue to align closer with similar organisations.”

John Giannandrea

Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018. Since then, he has played a major role in developing the company’s AI and ML strategies. He and his team of engineers were responsible for Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, Machine Learning Research, and AI Infrastructure.