Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea Steps Down; Amar Subramanya Named Successor
Amar Subramanya, a renowned AI researcher, will lead critical roles, such as Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple’s senior vice president for Machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), John Giannandrea, has stepped down from his position. He will serve as an advisor to the company before retiring in the spring of 2026.
Meanwhile, Apple announced that AI researcher Amar Subramanya will replace Giannandrea, stepping up as the vice president of ML and AI strategy. He will be leading critical areas, including Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation.
Apple mentioned that, “the balance of Giannandrea’s organisation will shift to Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue to align closer with similar organisations.”
John Giannandrea
Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018. Since then, he has played a major role in developing the company’s AI and ML strategies. He and his team of engineers were responsible for Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, Machine Learning Research, and AI Infrastructure.
On announcing Giannandrea’s retirement, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said, “We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users.”
Amar Subramanya
Before joining Apple, Subramanya served as corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft, and previously, he spent 16 years at Google.
At Google, Subramanya worked as the head of engineering for Google’s Gemini Assistant before moving to Microsoft.
Tim Cook, on Subramanya’s arrival at Apple, said, “AI has long been central to Apple’s strategy, and we are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig’s leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple. In addition to growing his leadership team and AI responsibilities with Amar’s joining, Craig has been instrumental in driving our AI efforts, including overseeing our work to bring a more personalised Siri to users next year”
These leadership moves will help Apple enhance its ML and AI technologies and offer a better user experience through its devices and services. It is expected that Subramanya, who previously worked on Google’s Gemini Assistant, will be able to integrate AI into Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant.
Apple had earlier delayed the launch of its AI-powered Siri, which had been promised for the iOS 18 software update. The company is now expected to roll out the AI-powered Siri in early 2026, likely in a future iOS 26 software update.