Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Dates, Expected To Launch Revamped Siri, iOS 27, AI Health Assistant, More
Apple’s annual event WWDC starts June 8 this year. Over 1,000 developers, students and designers will attend the event in person at Apple Park, California.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has officially announced the dates for the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. It will take place from June 8 to June 12. With this event, the Cupertino-based tech giant brings developers from around the world together to explore Apple’s tools, frameworks, and technologies that will help these developers to create groundbreaking experiences across Apple platforms.
WWDC26 will start with the Keynote on June 8, followed by Platforms State of the Union, which will include updates for Apple platforms, regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI), new software and developer tools.
Apple mentions that from June 8 to June 12, developers and students will be able to watch more than 100 new video sessions about tools, technologies, and design. They can also take part in Group Labs and join conversations on the Apple Developer Forums.
The company also says that it will invite more than 1,000 developers, designers, and students to witness the WWDC26 event in person at Apple Park on June 8.
WWDC26: When and where to watch
In India, the WWDC26’s keynote will start at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), followed by Platforms State of the Union at 1:30 AM IST.
Interested viewers can watch the keynote on Apple’s official website, Apple TV app, and YouTube channel. However, Platforms State of the Union, video sessions and guides will be available on Apple Developer official website, app, YouTube channel, and bilibili.
WWDC26: What to expect
The revamped Siri is expected to be the main highlight of WWDC26. Apple has been working on the virtual assistant for quite a bit of time; and is expected to showcase the AI-powered Siri, which was delayed by the company for an indefinite period. With Google’s partnership, Apple could likely present its redesigned Siri, powered by the Gemini AI model.
The tech giant is expected to add new AI-driven features to Apple Intelligence. These could include an AI health assistant, comparable to Copilot Health, alongside an AI-powered search or “answer engine”. The health assistant would analyse user data to offer guidance on fitness and wellbeing, while the AI-powered search could provide more conversational answers across Safari, Spotlight and Siri. Apple is also likely to unveil its next-generation operating system, iOS 27, spanning macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS and visionOS. In addition, the Liquid Glass interface introduced with iOS 26 is expected to be refined further.