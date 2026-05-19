ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Announces WWDC 2026 Dates, Expected To Launch Revamped Siri, iOS 27, AI Health Assistant, More

Hyderabad: Apple has officially announced the dates for the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. It will take place from June 8 to June 12. With this event, the Cupertino-based tech giant brings developers from around the world together to explore Apple’s tools, frameworks, and technologies that will help these developers to create groundbreaking experiences across Apple platforms.

WWDC26 will start with the Keynote on June 8, followed by Platforms State of the Union, which will include updates for Apple platforms, regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI), new software and developer tools.

Apple mentions that from June 8 to June 12, developers and students will be able to watch more than 100 new video sessions about tools, technologies, and design. They can also take part in Group Labs and join conversations on the Apple Developer Forums.

The company also says that it will invite more than 1,000 developers, designers, and students to witness the WWDC26 event in person at Apple Park on June 8.



WWDC26: When and where to watch