Apple Announces Nominations For 2025 App Store Awards: Complete List

The 45 finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards are selected across 12 different categories. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has announced 45 finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards across 12 different categories. The company states that it is all set to reveal the winners in December.

App Store Awards is an annual event that recognises the best and most impactful apps and games, offering technical innovation, user experience, and design.

Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide, stated that he is excited to celebrate the event by awarding and appreciating the “diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe.”

Here’s the list of nominations for the 2025 App Store Awards.

iPhone App of the Year

In this category, apps are selected on the basis of how they create a significant impact on a user’s daily life by streamlining and enhancing their workflows.

BandLab

LADDER

Tiimo

iPhone Game of the Year

Under this category, games are selected based on their fun and engaging gameplay.

Capybara Go!

Pokemon TCG Pocket

Thronefall

iPad App of the Year

In this category, apps are selected based on how helpful they are in channelising a user’s potential creativity and boosting their productivity.