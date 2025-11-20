ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Announces Nominations For 2025 App Store Awards: Complete List

Popular game titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, are nominated for Mac Game of the Year.

The 45 finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards are selected across 12 different categories. (Image Credit: Apple)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Apple has announced 45 finalists for the 2025 App Store Awards across 12 different categories. The company states that it is all set to reveal the winners in December.

App Store Awards is an annual event that recognises the best and most impactful apps and games, offering technical innovation, user experience, and design.

Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide, stated that he is excited to celebrate the event by awarding and appreciating the “diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe.”

Here’s the list of nominations for the 2025 App Store Awards.

iPhone App of the Year

In this category, apps are selected on the basis of how they create a significant impact on a user’s daily life by streamlining and enhancing their workflows.

  • BandLab
  • LADDER
  • Tiimo

iPhone Game of the Year

Under this category, games are selected based on their fun and engaging gameplay.

  • Capybara Go!
  • Pokemon TCG Pocket
  • Thronefall

iPad App of the Year

In this category, apps are selected based on how helpful they are in channelising a user’s potential creativity and boosting their productivity.

  • Detail
  • Graintouch
  • Structured

iPad Game of the Year

Under this category, games are selected based on their “immersive narratives” and engaging gameplay.

  • DREDGE
  • Infinity Nikki
  • Prince of Persia Lost Crown

Mac App of the Year

In this category, apps are selected based on how useful they are for users to tackle a new project.

  • Acorn
  • Essayist
  • Under My Roof

Mac Game of the Year

Under this category, games are selected based on their impressively crafted worlds and gripping storylines.

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
  • Neva

Apple Arcade Game of the Year

In this category, games are selected based on the attractive challenges and “pro-level excitement” they offer.

  • Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE
  • PGA TOUR Pro Golf
  • WHAT THE CLASH?

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year

Under this category, apps are selected based on their ability to surprise users with immersive visuals.

  • Camo Studio
  • D-Day: The Camera Soldier
  • Explore POV

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year

In this category, games are selected based on their ability to showcase innovative and immersive gameplay in spatial gaming.

  • Fishing Haven
  • Gears & Goo
  • Porta Nubi

Apple Watch App of the Year

Under this category, apps are selected based on their ability to deliver valuable information and features directly to users' wrists.

  • GO Club
  • Pro Camera by Moment
  • Strava

Apple TV App of the Year

In this category, apps are selected based on the wide range of engaging, high-quality content available on their smart TVs.

  • HBO Max
  • PBS KIDS Video
  • Super Farming Boy 4K

Cultural Impact Finalists

This category acknowledges those apps and games that offer “greater understanding” and provide users with multiple ways “to interact with their communities.” The list of finalists is as follows:

  • Art of Fauna
  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Be My Eyes
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • despelote
  • Focus Friend
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • Retro
  • StoryGraph
  • Venba
  • Whoscall
  • Yuka
