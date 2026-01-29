ETV Bharat / technology

Despite Ban, Apps That Digitally Undress Women Appear On Apple And Google Stores: Report

Hyderabad: Tech giants Apple and Google publicly ban apps that create sexualised images. But as per a report from Tech Transparency Project (TTP), both companies continue to host dozens of apps, which can digitally remove clothes from women and turn ordinary photos into sexualised images without consent.

The report highlights that these nudification apps are available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, making them easily accessible for people to seek, download, and use.

This report comes at a time when Elon Musk's Grok Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot allows people to post highly sexualised images and videos of women and children on X (formerly known as Twitter).

According to TTP's report, 55 apps on Google Play and 47 on the App Store can remove clothing from women in photos or videos. Several apps turn women fully nude, while others put bikinis or underwear on them. Many of these apps are easy to find as people need to type words like "nudify" or "undress" in app store search bars.

The report mentions that these apps have been downloaded more than 705 million times worldwide and have earned about $117 million in revenue. TTP highlights that both Apple and Google take a cut of this money, creating a direct profit for both tech giants from these apps.