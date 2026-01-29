Despite Ban, Apps That Digitally Undress Women Appear On Apple And Google Stores: Report
Tech Transparency Project's report highlights that these nudification apps were downloaded more than 705 million times worldwide and have earned about $117 million in revenue.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: Tech giants Apple and Google publicly ban apps that create sexualised images. But as per a report from Tech Transparency Project (TTP), both companies continue to host dozens of apps, which can digitally remove clothes from women and turn ordinary photos into sexualised images without consent.
The report highlights that these nudification apps are available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, making them easily accessible for people to seek, download, and use.
This report comes at a time when Elon Musk's Grok Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot allows people to post highly sexualised images and videos of women and children on X (formerly known as Twitter).
According to TTP's report, 55 apps on Google Play and 47 on the App Store can remove clothing from women in photos or videos. Several apps turn women fully nude, while others put bikinis or underwear on them. Many of these apps are easy to find as people need to type words like "nudify" or "undress" in app store search bars.
The report mentions that these apps have been downloaded more than 705 million times worldwide and have earned about $117 million in revenue. TTP highlights that both Apple and Google take a cut of this money, creating a direct profit for both tech giants from these apps.
TTP's report showcases that nudify apps continue to exist despite both companies having clear rules to ban such content. As per Google's policies, it prohibits apps that claim to undress people or show sexual nudity. Apple's guidelines mention that apps should not produce content that is offensive, disturbing, or sexually explicit.
In the report, TTP tested many apps that use fake images created by AI. Surprisingly, the apps, even with the free features, were able to turn fully clothed women into nude or sexualise their image within seconds. During TTP's investigation, they found out that several of these nudify apps were rated as suitable for children as young as nine or were marked as appropriate for all ages.
According to the report, some apps allowed users to remove clothes with a single tap, while other apps allowed users to type simple instructions like take off the clothes of the person in this image. As per the report, these apps did not block these requests or show warnings.
What did Apple and Google do?
After TTP's report was shared, both Apple and Google took action. According to CNBC's report, Apple stated that it removed 28 apps and warned developers of other such nudify apps, while a spokesperson from Google said it suspended several apps referenced in the report. But the company did not mention the specific number of apps that were suspended.