ETV Bharat / technology

Apple And Google Bring End-to-End Encryption To Cross-Platform RCS Messaging

iPhone users running iOS 26.5 will begin seeing a new lock icon in RCS chats indicating that messages in the chat are end-to-end encrypted. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

The feature is now rolling out in beta for iPhone users running iOS 26.5 with supported carriers, as well as Android users on the latest version of Google Messages. When RCS messages are end-to-end encrypted, their contents cannot be read while in transit between devices. Users will be able to identify encrypted conversations through a lock icon displayed within their RCS chats. Encryption is enabled by default and will be automatically applied to both new and existing RCS conversations over time.

Hyderabad: Apple and Google have announced the rollout of End-to-end encryption (E2EE) to Rich Communication Services (RCS) for iPhone users. This cross-industry effort leads to the formation of a cross-platform messaging format that replaces traditional SMS with more user security and privacy. In India, the E2EE RCS messaging is available for Airtel, Jio, and Vi users. The availability of this new feature in a region can be checked via Apple’s Support page ( support.apple.com/en-us/109510 ).

A Long-Standing Gap Now Closed

Google Messages has supported end-to-end encrypted messaging between Android devices for several years. However, cross-platform conversations between Android and iPhone users had remained unprotected by the same standard until now. The new development closes that gap, extending the same level of privacy to RCS chats regardless of which platform either participant is using.

Apple notes that iMessage was built with privacy as a core principle and has always been end-to-end encrypted, describing it as the best way to communicate between Apple devices. The company has now extended comparable protections to cross-platform RCS conversations through this joint initiative.

What This Means for Users

The move represents a significant step forward for everyday messaging security. RCS has long been positioned as a modern alternative to SMS, offering features such as read receipts, high-resolution media sharing, and typing indicators. However, the absence of cross-platform encryption had remained a notable shortcoming. With end-to-end encryption now being introduced by default, users communicating between iPhone and Android devices can expect a meaningfully higher standard of privacy in their day-to-day conversations.