Apple And Google Agree To Improve Fairness And Transparency On App Stores
CMA aims to ensure fairness and transparency for third-party apps in areas such as app review, app ranking, data collection, and interoperability.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tech giants Apple and Google have committed to making four changes to their app stores in the United Kingdom (UK). This move comes after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a regulatory body in the UK, raised questions about both companies’ duopoly in the UK mobile application (app) sector. The four changes will make app reviews more transparent, app ranking on both app stores (App Store and Play Store) more objective and non-discriminatory. Moreover, it will also protect app data and interoperability features.
CMA highlights that these changes are meant to make the marketplace fairer and more transparent to third-party developers.
Apple and Google to make changes to their app marketplaces
In October 2025, the CMA gave both Apple and Google “strategic market status” (SMS), allowing it to demand changes to improve competition and choice. Both tech giants promised to stop giving their own apps preferential treatment and to be more transparent about how other apps are approved. They also committed not to use data from third‑party developers unfairly.
What changes were made by both tech giants?
CMA compelled both Apple and Google to implement the following changes:
- App review: Reviews of third-party apps must be fair, objective, and transparent, without discrimination compared to their own apps.
- App ranking: Rankings in app stores must be fair and unbiased.
- Data collection: Data gathered from third-party developers during app review must be protected and not used unfairly.
- Interoperability: Apple must allow easier access to its operating system (OS) features for developers.
The CMA also stated it will closely monitor both companies and publicly report whether they are complying with the changes.
Why is this done?
The CMA said that the UK government aims to support its thriving app developer community by ensuring Apple and Google treat developers fairly. The UK's app economy is huge as it generates 1.5 per cent of the country's GDP and supports 400,000 jobs, driving growth in sectors like finance and gaming. With this move, CMA aims to keep this part of the digital economy healthy and innovative