Apple And Google Agree To Improve Fairness And Transparency On App Stores

Hyderabad: Tech giants Apple and Google have committed to making four changes to their app stores in the United Kingdom (UK). This move comes after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), a regulatory body in the UK, raised questions about both companies’ duopoly in the UK mobile application (app) sector. The four changes will make app reviews more transparent, app ranking on both app stores (App Store and Play Store) more objective and non-discriminatory. Moreover, it will also protect app data and interoperability features.

CMA highlights that these changes are meant to make the marketplace fairer and more transparent to third-party developers.

Apple and Google to make changes to their app marketplaces

In October 2025, the CMA gave both Apple and Google “strategic market status” (SMS), allowing it to demand changes to improve competition and choice. Both tech giants promised to stop giving their own apps preferential treatment and to be more transparent about how other apps are approved. They also committed not to use data from third‑party developers unfairly.

What changes were made by both tech giants?