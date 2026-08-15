ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Builds Its Own AI Model For China With Help From Alibaba

Hyderabad: Apple has developed its own artificial intelligence (AI) model specifically for the Chinese market. According to Reuters, three people familiar with the matter said the tech giant has partnered with Alibaba, which is playing a key role in training a custom Large Language Model (LLM) built exclusively for China.

This marks a major shift in Apple's approach to AI in China. Until now, the Cupertino-based tech giant had relied on standard global integrations to power its AI capabilities, but strict local regulations have forced it to take a unique approach for China. models built by other companies to power Artificial Intelligence features in China.

Why China is different?

In the United States (US) and other international market, Apple relies on its own on-device and cloud AI models, alongside third-party integrations with partners like OpenAI and Google. However, these AI models are unavailable in China, as the state regulatory body, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), strictly controls which AI products and algorithms are permitted to operate. the systems from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic, who are the makers of ChatGPT and Claude AI chatbots, respectively. However, these AI models are not available in China, as the state-run regulatory body, Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), tightly controls, which AI products can operate. Consequently, Apple has had to look to Chinese tech companies for AI infrastructure and compliance support. After negotiating with several local companies, Apple chose Alibaba as its partner in China.

Joe Tsai, Alibaba's Chairman, publicly confirmed the partnership in February 2025 at the World Government Summit in Dubai, saying Apple had approached multiple companies before settling on Alibaba.

Despite the announcement of their partnership early last year, the project faced subsequent delays as reportedly Apple required time to adapt and integrate its AI features with Alibaba's technology.

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