ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Is Building An AI Agent That Can Use A Computer Like A Person

Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly working on its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent that can use a computer almost like a human. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company wants to create a smart assistant that can handle everyday tasks for users without needing constant instructions.

Current Siri mostly waits for a question or a simple command. This new tool is meant to do far more. It will be able to open and switch between apps, browse websites, run system commands, and even write and fix code.

Apple has not commented on the report. It has not said what the agent will be called, which devices will get it, or whether it will be part of Siri or a separate feature.

The news came to light after Bloomberg spotted a new job ad on Apple's careers website, which was posted on November 17, 2026. The advert invited candidates for the role of "Senior Engineering Manager, Agentic AI - Proactive". However, when we checked the website, the job listing was removed. The exact reason for its removal is unclear. Upon further search, we found that Apple's career page invited a lot of candidates who have expertise in AI and Machine Learning (ML).

Screenshot of Careers at Apple webpage (Image Credit: Apple)

It is simple and straightforward that Apple wants an AI agent that can handle tasks with many steps from start to finish, with the ability to move smoothly between web browsers, apps, command lines, code and other services, choosing the right tool for each step.

The agent is expected to work with similar, specialised AI tools in the background to finish complex jobs.

Apple is expected to keep privacy and safety as its top priority with the AI agent. This is because an AI that runs code and uses apps needs deep access to a device, so the company is likely to use strict permission checks and safety barriers to protect user data.

Joining the AI agent race

With this project, Apple would step into one of the hottest areas in technology. Several big rivals already have AI agents that can control apps and carry out tasks on their own.