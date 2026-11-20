Apple Is Building An AI Agent That Can Use A Computer Like A Person
Apple is developing an AI agent that can use apps, browse the web and write code on its own, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is reportedly working on its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) agent that can use a computer almost like a human. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company wants to create a smart assistant that can handle everyday tasks for users without needing constant instructions.
Current Siri mostly waits for a question or a simple command. This new tool is meant to do far more. It will be able to open and switch between apps, browse websites, run system commands, and even write and fix code.
Apple has not commented on the report. It has not said what the agent will be called, which devices will get it, or whether it will be part of Siri or a separate feature.
The news came to light after Bloomberg spotted a new job ad on Apple's careers website, which was posted on November 17, 2026. The advert invited candidates for the role of "Senior Engineering Manager, Agentic AI - Proactive". However, when we checked the website, the job listing was removed. The exact reason for its removal is unclear. Upon further search, we found that Apple's career page invited a lot of candidates who have expertise in AI and Machine Learning (ML).
It is simple and straightforward that Apple wants an AI agent that can handle tasks with many steps from start to finish, with the ability to move smoothly between web browsers, apps, command lines, code and other services, choosing the right tool for each step.
The agent is expected to work with similar, specialised AI tools in the background to finish complex jobs.
Apple is expected to keep privacy and safety as its top priority with the AI agent. This is because an AI that runs code and uses apps needs deep access to a device, so the company is likely to use strict permission checks and safety barriers to protect user data.
Joining the AI agent race
With this project, Apple would step into one of the hottest areas in technology. Several big rivals already have AI agents that can control apps and carry out tasks on their own.
OpenAI has launched Dots, and Meta has seen huge popularity with its Muse agent. Companies such as Anthropic and Google also offer AI tools that can work across apps and computers.
Apple launched an upgraded Siri in September 2026 with iOS 27. It can read users' screens and do basic tasks inside apps when asked. However, this new project aims to make Apple's AI much more independent.
Reports also say Apple's new chief executive, John Ternus, has been pushing software chief Craig Federighi to speed up the company's AI plans.
Tighter Mac rules for rival tools
While Apple builds its own AI agent, it is also tightening the rules for third-party AI agents on Mac computers.
In October 2026, Apple warned app makers that it would add stronger security checks for apps that ask for deep access to a user's system.
According to Gurman, the upcoming macOS 27.3 update will show a clear warning whenever a third-party AI agent tries to gain wide control of a Mac. Users will have to approve that access by hand. Apple says the steps are meant to protect people from security risks.
When could Apple's AI agent be launched?
Apple has reportedly looked at launching the AI agent as early as the end of 2027. However, the project is still in its early stages, and that timeline could easily change.