ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Agrees To $250 MN Settlement Over AI Siri Claims

San Francisco: Apple on Tuesday agreed to pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of misleading millions of iPhone buyers by falsely touting artificial intelligence capabilities for its Siri voice assistant in late 2024. Plaintiffs accused the California tech giant of having "promoted AI capabilities that did not exist at the time, do not exist now, and will not exist for two or more years" in order to boost iPhone sales, the document -- reviewed by AFP -- stated.

The Better Business Bureau's National Advertising Division, the US advertising watchdog, had also concluded that Apple falsely suggested the new AI-powered Siri was "available now."

The settlement filed Tuesday for court approval, which includes no admission of wrongdoing by Apple, covers roughly 36 million eligible devices -- the iPhone 16, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max -- purchased in the United States between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025.