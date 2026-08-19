ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Accidentally Shows Camera-Equipped AirPods In macOS Tahoe Update

In addition to this short video, earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had reported that the new earbuds would feature cameras designed to take "visual information in low resolution." These cameras would act as eyes for Apple's AI features, allowing Siri to provide turn-by-turn directions or answer queries related to the wearer's surroundings.

The video suggests that the man is feeding information about the book to Visual Intelligence and Siri by holding it up and talking to the AirPods to get answers to his queries. This directly refers to Visual Intelligence on the AirPods.

Hyderabad: According to a short video found by MacRumors in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 Release Candidate, a man wearing the new AirPods holds up a book with the cover displayed and talks. The video includes a voiceover that says, "With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later."

It is worth noting that the video surfaced as reports noted Apple plans to launch its next-generation iPhones, Visual Intelligence features, AI-powered Siri functionalities, and more in September this year. The event could also include the introduction of the new camera-equipped AirPods, internally codenamed B790, which Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports could ship before the end of the year. However, a separate, more advanced model, codenamed B798, has reportedly been pushed back to 2027.

Can the new AirPods save footage?

The voice-over in the video discovered by MacRumors uses the word "savable", indicating that the new AirPods could likely save visuals to enable users to ask related queries later. However, tech analysts say the cameras used in the AirPods will not be able to record or store videos; instead they will be used for contextual AI processing.

Separately, Gurman reported that Apple's first smart glasses, planned to debut in 2027, will prioritise privacy. They are expected to include highly visible recording indicators to prevent privacy concerns associated with Meta Ray-Bans, where recording lights can sometimes be easily covered or ignored. So, Apple is expected to apply these same strict privacy protections to the upcoming AirPods.

Moreover, several reports also indicate that Apple's smart glasses, along with the new AirPods, could form a powerful AI ecosystem. This means both devices will be designed to work together as extended visual and audio sensors for Apple Intelligence and Siri.