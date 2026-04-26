ETV Bharat / technology

Apartments At A Crossroads: Solar, EVs And The Struggle For Sustainable Urban Living In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: “India’s power sector is at a critical inflection point, with peak demand touching 254 GW and installed capacity reaching 523 GW as of March 31, of which over 53 per cent is from renewable sources,” said Asit Singh, Member Secretary, Southern Regional Power Committee, Ministry of Power, Government of India while speaking as a keynote speaker at the Public Talk Series on “Sustainable Energy for Apartments - Solar, EV and Beyond” in Bengaluru. He noted a growing balance between renewable and conventional energy, alongside rising private sector participation.

The fourth episode of the talk series was organised by the Bangalore Apartment Federation and the Bengaluru Science and Technology Cluster (BeST). Anant Raman, CEO, BeST Cluster, and Satish Mallya, President, Bangalore Apartment Federation, delivered the opening addresses.

Capacity Expansion and Energy Transition Drivers

On the occasion, Asit Singh said that the Central Electricity Authority projects installed capacity to exceed 1,100 GW by 2034-35, an 84 per cent growth in less than a decade, while energy generation is expected to grow by around 65 per cent. This expansion is driven by three key pillars: adoption of non-fossil fuels, electrification of end-use sectors, and enhanced energy efficiency alongside demand-side management.

Grid Challenges, Storage Needs and System Reforms

He said that the sector, however, faces emerging challenges due to the variability of renewable energy. Grid planning has evolved from managing peak demand to ensuring resource adequacy, necessitating round-the-clock simulations and real-time balancing of fluctuating demand and intermittent generation. With limited storage currently available, maintaining grid stability - frequency, voltage, and supply quality - has become increasingly complex.

Future strategies focus on large-scale storage deployment (including grid-level battery systems) to both absorb excess daytime renewable energy and ensure availability during evening peaks when solar generation drops to zero while demand rises sharply. Flexible thermal generation and improved ramping capabilities are also critical to manage sharp demand-supply transitions.

The panel present at the event (ETV Bharat)

Singh further noted that power markets, now operating with dynamic pricing, are expected to play a larger role, alongside concepts like peer-to-peer trading and utilisation of electric vehicle batteries as distributed resources. Significant investments in transmission infrastructure are underway to evacuate up to 900 GW of renewable energy by 2034-35, while distribution reforms emphasise digitisation, smart metering, loss reduction, and consumer-centric policies. Cybersecurity, visibility, and controllability of demand are emerging as critical priorities.

With an estimated requirement of around 174 GW of storage capacity and major policy reforms in progress, India is navigating a complex but transformative energy transition, where meeting evening peaks and efficiently utilising daytime renewable energy remain central challenges, he added in his remarks.

A panel discussion followed, featuring Srinivasappa, Director (Technical), Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (GoK); Uma H.M., General Manager (DSM & EV), BESCOM, GoK; Prof. Monto Mani, Centre for Sustainable Technology, IISc; Srinivas Kumar, MD & CEO, SunAP Ecopower; and Santhosh Kumar M., Consulting Faculty and Head of the Solar Department, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Renewable Energy and Development. The session was moderated by Partha Kundu, Director, Chubb Systems and Governing Council Member, Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF). The panellists stressed that solar panels are intended for self-use and energy consumption, rather than as a model for generating business revenue.

Falling Solar Costs and Faster Payback

Srinivasappa noted that when grid-scale solar was first promoted around 2010, tariffs were about Rs 16 per unit. Since then, technological advances and market competition have driven costs down significantly, with current systems enabling consumers to recover their investment within 5-6 years while reducing electricity expenses.

Solar Integration and EV Charging Infrastructure