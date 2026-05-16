ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic's Claude Mythos Helps Crack Apple M5 Security Within A Week

Hyderabad: A cybersecurity startup has used a preview version of Anthropic's Claude Mythos AI model to develop a working exploit against Apple's new Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE) on M5 chipset within a week. This experiment raises fresh concerns about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in accelerating cyber threats.

Calif, a Palo Alto-based cybersecurity firm, linked together two bugs and a handful of techniques to corrupt the memory of Mac’s with M5 processor and gain access to system areas, which usually remains inaccessible.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Calif’s researchers had developed what it describes as the first public macOS kernel memory corruption exploit capable of surviving Apple's new Memory Integrity Enforcement, or MIE, protections on M5 hardware.

What Is Memory Integrity Enforcement?

Apple introduced MIE as a major advancement in hardware-assisted memory safety, using the M5 chipset to detect and block memory corruption attacks before they can be exploited. According to Calif, Apple spent nearly five years developing the technology and likely invested billions of dollars in bringing it to market. The cybersecurity startup further claimed that MIE had already disrupted every known public exploit chain targeting modern iOS systems, including the recently leaked Coruna and Darksword exploit kits.

The exploit was built in days