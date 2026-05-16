Anthropic's Claude Mythos Helps Crack Apple M5 Security Within A Week
Cybersecurity startup Calif used Anthropic's Claude Mythos model to develop a working exploit against Apple's new M5 chip memory protections in less than a week.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: A cybersecurity startup has used a preview version of Anthropic's Claude Mythos AI model to develop a working exploit against Apple's new Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE) on M5 chipset within a week. This experiment raises fresh concerns about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in accelerating cyber threats.
Calif, a Palo Alto-based cybersecurity firm, linked together two bugs and a handful of techniques to corrupt the memory of Mac’s with M5 processor and gain access to system areas, which usually remains inaccessible.
According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Calif’s researchers had developed what it describes as the first public macOS kernel memory corruption exploit capable of surviving Apple's new Memory Integrity Enforcement, or MIE, protections on M5 hardware.
What Is Memory Integrity Enforcement?
Apple introduced MIE as a major advancement in hardware-assisted memory safety, using the M5 chipset to detect and block memory corruption attacks before they can be exploited. According to Calif, Apple spent nearly five years developing the technology and likely invested billions of dollars in bringing it to market. The cybersecurity startup further claimed that MIE had already disrupted every known public exploit chain targeting modern iOS systems, including the recently leaked Coruna and Darksword exploit kits.
The exploit was built in days
The speed at which the exploit was developed is particularly striking. Calif said the discovery happened almost by accident, with researcher Bruce Dang identifying the bugs on April 25. Dion Blazakis joined the team on April 27, Josh Maine built the required tooling, and by May 1 the team had a fully working exploit, which is a timeline less than a week from start to finish.
Calif credited Anthropic's Mythos Preview model as playing a significant role throughout the process, noting that the AI system rapidly identified vulnerabilities because the bugs fell within known exploit categories. "Mythos Preview is powerful: once it has learned how to attack a class of problems, it generalises to nearly any problem in that class," the company wrote. However, researchers acknowledged that bypassing MIE still required considerable human expertise, as the mitigation system itself was entirely new territory.
Restricted Access and Growing Industry Concern
Anthropic released the Mythos preview in April following internal testing and external evaluations that reportedly showed the model could autonomously identify and exploit software vulnerabilities at a level beyond any previous public AI system. Rather than a broad release, access was restricted to select technology companies, banks, and researchers under its Project Glasswing initiative.
The model's capabilities have already drawn significant attention across the industry. Mozilla separately reported that Mythos identified 271 vulnerabilities in Firefox during internal testing, raising concerns about the pace at which AI-powered offensive cyber capabilities are advancing.
Calif said it shared its findings with Apple directly during an in-person meeting at the company's California headquarters, opting for a face-to-face disclosure rather than a standard submission process.