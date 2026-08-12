ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic To Watermark Text And Files Generated By Claude AI: Here's How It Will Work

Hyderabad: Anthropic has confirmed that it will begin watermarking text generated by its AI models to comply with European regulations. The invisible watermark will apply to output from supported Claude models across the world, including products like Claude Platform (API), Claude Code, Claude Cowork, and Claude Tag.

"As AI-generated content becomes commonplace, greater transparency and signals about where content comes from can give people useful context about the information they consume. To support transparency and comply with our legal obligations, Anthropic is working to include machine-readable marks in content that Claude generates," Anthropic said on a support page, highlighting its commitments under the EU AI Act's Transparency Code.

Claude models launched in the EU on or after August 2, 2026, support machine-readable marking, where AI-generated text carries embedded watermarks and generated files include digitally signed provenance metadata.

The company confirmed that the law also requires it to add markings to Anthropic models launched before August 2. However, the rules include a transition period, during which the company will work to add marking support to those models.

Anthropic said that it is also working to enable users and other third parties to detect Claude’s embedded watermarks and provenance metadata, where detection will check whether a piece of text or a file carries a supported Claude mark. The company plans to share technical details on the detection mechanism soon.

How Claude's content watermarking system works