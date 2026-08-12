Anthropic To Watermark Text And Files Generated By Claude AI: Here's How It Will Work
Anthropic will embed machine-readable watermarks in Claude-generated text and provenance metadata in supported files to meet EU AI transparency requirements.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic has confirmed that it will begin watermarking text generated by its AI models to comply with European regulations. The invisible watermark will apply to output from supported Claude models across the world, including products like Claude Platform (API), Claude Code, Claude Cowork, and Claude Tag.
"As AI-generated content becomes commonplace, greater transparency and signals about where content comes from can give people useful context about the information they consume. To support transparency and comply with our legal obligations, Anthropic is working to include machine-readable marks in content that Claude generates," Anthropic said on a support page, highlighting its commitments under the EU AI Act's Transparency Code.
Claude models launched in the EU on or after August 2, 2026, support machine-readable marking, where AI-generated text carries embedded watermarks and generated files include digitally signed provenance metadata.
The company confirmed that the law also requires it to add markings to Anthropic models launched before August 2. However, the rules include a transition period, during which the company will work to add marking support to those models.
Anthropic said that it is also working to enable users and other third parties to detect Claude’s embedded watermarks and provenance metadata, where detection will check whether a piece of text or a file carries a supported Claude mark. The company plans to share technical details on the detection mechanism soon.
How Claude's content watermarking system works
Embedded watermarks in text: Supported Claude models weave an imperceptible watermark directly into the generated text. It is neither visible nor does it change the meaning, quality, or readability of Claude's response, the company said. Since the watermark is part of the text, it will travel with the text when it’s copied and pasted elsewhere, and may even persist after editing. Anthropic said that the watermarking will be applied at the model level, which means it will be present no matter which Claude product generates the text.
Signed provenance metadata: Supported Claude models attach signed provenance metadata to generated files, including SVG, PNG, and JPG. This metadata follows the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) open standard, which is used across the industry to record information about content provenance, Anthropic explained.
Limitations of Claude's watermarking system
In addition to providing details about the embedded watermarks in text and signed provenance metadata on supported files, Anthropic also listed limitations of machine-readable marks, emphasising that they are not fully conclusive.
"Detecting a Claude mark tells you that the content may have been processed by Claude. It does not, on its own, confirm the full provenance of the content," the company said. Providing examples, Anthropic said:
- People often use Claude to proofread, translate, summarise, or convert files. The output can carry a Claude mark even if the underlying ideas, text, or data originated from another source
- Marked content may be modified, excerpted, or combined with other material after Claude processed it
Just like the presence of a watermark does not confirm the full provenance of the content, the lack of a mark also does not mean the involvement of AI in the generated content. Providing examples, Anthropic said that Claude may not carry a detectable mark if, for example:
- It was generated by a model released before marking was supported
- The text has been heavily edited, paraphrased, translated, or mixed into other writing
- The passage is very short, leaving too little text for a reliable signal
- A file’s metadata was stripped through format conversion, re-saving, screenshots, or other means
- It was produced through a platform, feature, or file type where a particular marking type wasn’t supported