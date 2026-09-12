ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Report Exposes Severe AI Misuse As Top Safety Researchers Resign In Protest

Hyderabad: Anthropic, the company behind Claude Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, has published a detailed threat intelligence report that highlights how several actors misused its technology for harmful purposes. They included cyberattacks, influence operations (such as propaganda, psychological operations, sophisticated social media manipulation, etc.), surveillance, biology, and even building weapons.

In an X post, Anthropic said the report shows how it identified these activities and stopped them. The company confirmed that every case mentioned in the report has now been disrupted and the findings have been used to strengthen its safety systems. Anthropic also shared this information with government authorities and other AI companies.

The company described the misuse as sophisticated, and it's important to discuss openly. According to Anthropic, the report reveals where AI misuse is heading, how effective its current safeguards are, and where further improvements are needed.

What the report uncovered?

Anthropic revealed that its Claude models, including Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus, were misused between December 2025 and August 2026. Notably, its more advanced Fable and Mythos class models were not involved in any of these cases, apart from one instance where a smaller model was trained using a larger one, a process known as distillation.

The cases documented ranged from fake dating apps and hotel WiFi scams to surveillance systems built to track down dissidents. Anthropic also said Chinese AI firms had attempted to copy Claude's capabilities, which were used by groups linked to Russian cyber-espionage as well as an Iranian propaganda organisation.

Among the most serious findings, the report detailed five cases where individuals used Claude in ways that could support the development of biological weapons. Anthropic described this as one of the most serious risks posed by advanced AI, warning that without proper safeguards, the consequences could be catastrophic.

The report also identified six cases where Claude was used to help build software for conventional weapons, including firearms, missiles, armed drones and bombs, along with the systems used to target and control them.