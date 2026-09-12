Anthropic Report Exposes Severe AI Misuse As Top Safety Researchers Resign In Protest
Anthropic has released a report showing how its Claude AI was misused for cyberattacks, influence operations, and even weapons development, sparking fresh safety concerns.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic, the company behind Claude Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, has published a detailed threat intelligence report that highlights how several actors misused its technology for harmful purposes. They included cyberattacks, influence operations (such as propaganda, psychological operations, sophisticated social media manipulation, etc.), surveillance, biology, and even building weapons.
In an X post, Anthropic said the report shows how it identified these activities and stopped them. The company confirmed that every case mentioned in the report has now been disrupted and the findings have been used to strengthen its safety systems. Anthropic also shared this information with government authorities and other AI companies.
The company described the misuse as sophisticated, and it's important to discuss openly. According to Anthropic, the report reveals where AI misuse is heading, how effective its current safeguards are, and where further improvements are needed.
We're publishing our most detailed threat intelligence report to date.— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) September 10, 2026
It covers how people tried to misuse Claude—for cyberattacks, influence operations, surveillance, biology, and building weapons—and how we found and stopped them.
We disrupted every operation in the report,…
What the report uncovered?
Anthropic revealed that its Claude models, including Haiku, Sonnet, and Opus, were misused between December 2025 and August 2026. Notably, its more advanced Fable and Mythos class models were not involved in any of these cases, apart from one instance where a smaller model was trained using a larger one, a process known as distillation.
The cases documented ranged from fake dating apps and hotel WiFi scams to surveillance systems built to track down dissidents. Anthropic also said Chinese AI firms had attempted to copy Claude's capabilities, which were used by groups linked to Russian cyber-espionage as well as an Iranian propaganda organisation.
Among the most serious findings, the report detailed five cases where individuals used Claude in ways that could support the development of biological weapons. Anthropic described this as one of the most serious risks posed by advanced AI, warning that without proper safeguards, the consequences could be catastrophic.
The report also identified six cases where Claude was used to help build software for conventional weapons, including firearms, missiles, armed drones and bombs, along with the systems used to target and control them.
On the cybercrime front, Anthropic said hacking groups and state-backed actors are increasingly turning to AI to support their operations. This included the hacking group ShinyHunters and several China-based labs. The report also linked a group with characteristics similar to Russia's Midnight Blizzard to an AI-powered system that automatically detected when its malware was caught by security software, then rewrote its code until it could avoid detection again.
Anthropic said it has now built these findings into its internal processes to better prevent, detect and stop similar misuse in the future, and has shared relevant intelligence with authorities and industry partners where necessary.
I left Anthropic's safety team two weeks ago. Now feels like a good moment to explain why.— Joe Benton (@JoeJBenton) September 11, 2026
AI companies are racing to build machines that are much smarter than any human, and we may not survive this. I want to work from the outside to ensure the public is informed about these…
Interestingly, this report comes shortly after Joe Burton, a former safety researcher at Anthropic who led its Scalable Oversight team, publicly explained why he chose to leave the company. In an X post, Benton said he left the safety team two weeks earlier and wanted to speak openly about his reasons for leaving the company.
He said AI companies are racing to build machines far more intelligent than humans, warning that this progress may come at a serious cost. Benton said he wanted to work independently to help keep the public informed about these risks and support safer development of the technology.
He also raised concerns that AI companies are currently underinvesting in safety. According to Benton, a company could lose control of its systems, or experience a sudden leap in AI capability, without the public ever finding out. He pointed out that the world only learned about a serious incident involving AI systems on Hugging Face because the systems involved managed to break out onto the public internet.
Benton argued that this lack of transparency is unacceptable for a technology that could pose extinction-level risks. He called for AI companies to publicly share their progress, report safety failures and near misses, follow safety standards, and allow independent checks to confirm they are meeting those standards.
Benton says he will join METR, an organisation that carries out independent evaluations of AI risks.
I resigned from Anthropic today. I spent the last three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic. Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives. More thoughts below.— Jacob Coxon (@hilbertspaess) September 9, 2026
Moreover, Jacob Coxen, an AI researcher who pretrained Claude models, resigned from Anthropic earlier this week. He took to X and explained why he quit the company. Coxen said he spent three years doing pretraining research at both OpenAI and Anthropic, and neither of them is acting responsibly. He said both companies are just competing against each other to achieve superintelligence and gamble with human lives.
Coxen said that the researchers and executives building these systems seriously believe that AI could cause human extinction by the end of the decade. He said publicly many executives and researchers show a calm and controlled image, but express fear privately. Coxen accused both Anthropic and OpenAI of moving dangerously fast towards building autonomous self-improving superintelligence without adequate guardrails.
The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible - but I hear the same people express fear…— Jacob Coxon (@hilbertspaess) September 9, 2026
Together, Benton and Coxen's resignation and Anthropic's own findings portray a picture of an industry grappling with the fast pace of AI development, raising urgent questions about how much transparency and oversight is truly required to keep such powerful technology safe.