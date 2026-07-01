ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Restores Access To Claude Fable 5, Mythos 5 After US Government Lifts Export Controls

Access for the Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models were restricted as Amazon researchers discovered a security loophole, which was flagged to the White House. ( Image Credit: AFP )

Hyderabad: Dario-led Anthropic has restored access to its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) models Fable 5 and Mythos 5 in its AI chatbot Claude. Access to the AI models is live after the United States (US) government lifted export controls that had abruptly halted it earlier this month over national security concerns.

Phased Rollout Across Markets

Fable 5 will become available to users globally from July 1, across Anthropic's platforms, including Claude Platform, Claude.ai, Claude Cowork, and Claude Code, the company said in a blog post. Meanwhile, access to Mythos 5 resumed for select US organisations following government approval on June 26. Anthropic said it is now coordinating with the US government to expand access to broader domestic and international partners under its Project Glasswing initiative.

"After a series of productive conversations with the US government, we're redeploying the model (Fable 5) with a new set of classifiers to target and block more cybersecurity tasks," Anthropic said in a post on X. The company added that it has also begun drafting a consensus framework, alongside Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and other Glasswing partners, for assessing the severity of AI jailbreaks and how developers should respond to them.