Anthropic Restores Access To Claude Fable 5, Mythos 5 After US Government Lifts Export Controls
Anthropic has restored global access to Fable 5 and select access to Mythos 5 after the US government lifted export controls imposed over security concerns.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dario-led Anthropic has restored access to its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) models Fable 5 and Mythos 5 in its AI chatbot Claude. Access to the AI models is live after the United States (US) government lifted export controls that had abruptly halted it earlier this month over national security concerns.
Phased Rollout Across Markets
Fable 5 will become available to users globally from July 1, across Anthropic's platforms, including Claude Platform, Claude.ai, Claude Cowork, and Claude Code, the company said in a blog post. Meanwhile, access to Mythos 5 resumed for select US organisations following government approval on June 26. Anthropic said it is now coordinating with the US government to expand access to broader domestic and international partners under its Project Glasswing initiative.
Claude Fable 5 will be available again globally tomorrow.— Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) July 1, 2026
After a series of productive conversations with the US government, we're redeploying the model with a new set of classifiers to target and block more cybersecurity tasks. In the near term, some routine tasks like coding…
"After a series of productive conversations with the US government, we're redeploying the model (Fable 5) with a new set of classifiers to target and block more cybersecurity tasks," Anthropic said in a post on X. The company added that it has also begun drafting a consensus framework, alongside Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and other Glasswing partners, for assessing the severity of AI jailbreaks and how developers should respond to them.
India Among Key Markets
India is Anthropic's second-largest market. The AI firm recently signed a deal with TCS to equip 50,000 employees with its models, and separately announced a collaboration with Infosys to deploy advanced enterprise AI solutions using the Claude family of models. According to sources familiar with the matter, select Indian government agencies and private firms were also recently granted access to the Mythos model under Project Glasswing, its cybersecurity-focused initiative.
Origins of the Export Restriction
The initial US directive followed the discovery of a jailbreak by Amazon researchers, a method that bypassed Fable 5's safeguards and prompted the model to identify software vulnerabilities and demonstrate how to exploit them. To solve this issue, Anthropic worked with the US government to train an enhanced safety classifier that targets and blocks the specific bypass technique in more than 99 per cent of cases.
Anthropic said it is scaling up its collaboration with the US government on model testing and safeguards, including pre-release access to models and safeguards for evaluation, information sharing on jailbreaks and misuse, and dedicated resources for joint research.