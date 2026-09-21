ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic, OpenAI, Google And SpaceXAI Sued Over Alleged Deal To Slow AI Development

The lawsuit claims most of this coordination took place on September 12. On this day, Anthropic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei wrote an essay calling on the wider industry to work together, slow down and focus more on safety.

According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the case was filed on Friday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. It claims the companies agreed together to slow AI progress, reducing the value of Artificial Intelligence to those customers who pay for paid subscriptions.

Hyderabad: A new lawsuit has been filed in the United States (US) against four major Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies. It accuses Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI, and Google of violating antitrust laws, as these companies make illegal agreements with each other to slow down the development of their AI technologies.

The case also claims that talks between the four companies began months earlier. It points to a statement from July 2026, signed by senior staff at several major AI labs. The statement said competitive pressure was too strong for any single company to slow AI growth alone. It also called on governments to support a global effort to slow down automated AI development.

What do the plaintiffs argue?

The lawsuit is filed on behalf of four named plaintiffs who pay for subscriptions to ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, or Gemini. Their lawyers are also seeking to represent a wider group of paid users across the country. The plaintiffs argue that when top competitors agree to grow more slowly than the market would otherwise allow, it harms consumers.

They say they have no issue with individual companies choosing to slow down for safety reasons. Their objection is to what they call a shortcut, where companies act together instead of managing their own responsibilities separately. They argue that real accountability and progress only happen in a truly competitive market.

The plaintiffs also say they have no problem with companies asking Congress, the White House or any government agency for regulation or antitrust exemptions.

Nick Rowley, the lead lawyer for the plaintiffs, warned that if AI safety rules are decided through private deals between the world's most powerful, profit-driven tech firms, AI could quickly become difficult for humans to control. He said this could put everyone's safety at risk.

As of Saturday, September 19, 2026, the four companies named in the lawsuit, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and SpaceXAI, had not responded to the allegations.