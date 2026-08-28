ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Opens Preview Of New Standard Allowing AI Agents To Control Lab Equipment

Traditionally, setting up a lab or factory equipment to work together normally takes weeks or even months, since most devices cannot communicate with one another without specially built connections. However, MHS is designed to cut this setup time down to hours or even minutes. By adding AI into the process, it allows researchers and engineers to run experiments and workflows automatically, around the clock. The AI agent can work through each step of an experiment, adjust settings as needed, and in some cases fix hardware problems without requiring a person to step in.

MHS allows AI agents to control several lab and manufacturing tools at the same time, including microscopes, liquid handling machines and robotic arms. It can support tasks ranging from everyday drug discovery experiments to calibrating lasers on quantum computers. The system was originally developed through a partnership between Anthropic and HHMI Janelia Research Campus.

Hyderabad: Anthropic has opened a research preview of a new system called the Model Hardware Standard (MHS), designed to let Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents safely operate physical machines in laboratories and factories. The preview is being made available to a first group of scientific research labs and manufacturers, marking an early step towards making the technology more widely available.

MHS works by using a standard "driver", a piece of software that lets a computer communicate with different hardware devices using simple instructions such as read or write. This means devices can be found and connected automatically, without requiring custom software built specially for each one. The system can also learn important details about unfamiliar devices, such as how much a robotic arm weighs, information that is often missing from technical code but essential for safe operation.

Once connected, an AI agent can monitor data from each device, sequence tasks between machines, and adjust settings in real time as conditions change. For longer or faster tasks, the agent can also write reusable code that lets devices carry out steps on their own, without needing constant AI supervision.

In testing, Anthropic said its Claude models handled physical experiments in a curious, hands-on way, similar to how a scientist might work. In an example, Claude adjusted a laser, checked the results using a camera, and repeated this process to understand what was happening, before turning what it learned into a simple, repeatable script.

Industry partners involved in MHS

Companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Automata, Danaher, Doosan Robotics, MBF Bioscience, Tecan, Universal Robots, and QIAGEN are building support for MHS into their own products. Amazon Web Services plans to support the system through its Strands Robots library, while firms including Automata, Doosan Robotics, Tecan, Universal Robots, and QIAGEN are testing MHS across areas such as lab automation, robotics, and biomedical research. Danaher is also exploring how MHS could help scale up automated laboratories.

Anthropic said there is still more work to do before MHS becomes fully open source. Since Claude learns about the physical world mainly through text and images, its understanding of physical situations still has limits and requires expert oversight. For instance, researchers at Genentech had to guide Claude to correctly recognise that a physical issue foaming in a sample was a hardware fault rather than a software error.

The system also does not yet support devices that lack a programmable interface, though Anthropic is working with manufacturers to close this gap. Companies such as Hugging Face and Raspberry Pi are among early adopters helping expand MHS to more types of devices.

Anthropic said it will use the research preview period to build further safety checks alongside its partners and to strengthen protection around AI use in real-world physical settings. Moreover, the company is also inviting interested organisations across industries to join a waitlist for future access to the programme.