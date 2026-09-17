ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Merges Claude Chat And Cowork Into One Unified Assistant, Introduces New Docs And Slides Tools

Claude Docs and Slides are currently available in beta version for paid users. ( Image Credit: AFP )

Hyderabad: Anthropic has combined the Claude Cowork and Claude chat into a single Claude experience. The update removes the need for users to decide where a task should go. This means that Claude can handle both quick questions and larger, longer chats within the same conversation, continuing work even after a user closes their laptop. Rollout details Existing Cowork users will find their chats, projects, connectors, and skills unchanged when they open the app. The update begins with Pro and Max plans on web, desktop and mobile, with Team and Free plans to follow. Enterprise organisations will be notified at least 30 days before any changes take effect. Claude Docs and Slides introduced Alongside the merger of the Claude Cowork and chat, Anthropic introduced two new tools called Claude Docs and Claude Slides, while Claude Design will now also work directly within chats. Users can ask Claude to write a document together with them, or request a presentation, which Claude will draft as slides. These outputs can be edited directly, presented within Claude, or downloaded as PowerPoint or PDF files.