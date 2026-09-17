Anthropic Merges Claude Chat And Cowork Into One Unified Assistant, Introduces New Docs And Slides Tools
The merged Claude Cowork and Chat, along with the new Docs and Slides, is initially being rolled out for Pro and Max users.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic has combined the Claude Cowork and Claude chat into a single Claude experience. The update removes the need for users to decide where a task should go. This means that Claude can handle both quick questions and larger, longer chats within the same conversation, continuing work even after a user closes their laptop.
Rollout details
Existing Cowork users will find their chats, projects, connectors, and skills unchanged when they open the app. The update begins with Pro and Max plans on web, desktop and mobile, with Team and Free plans to follow. Enterprise organisations will be notified at least 30 days before any changes take effect.
Claude Cowork and chat are merging into one Claude.— Claude (@claudeai) September 16, 2026
Ask a quick question or hand over a report, and Claude takes it from there, even after you close your laptop. If something's unclear, Claude asks—you keep the final say.
Rolling out to Pro and Max over the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/87HC2lUjxG
Claude Docs and Slides introduced
Alongside the merger of the Claude Cowork and chat, Anthropic introduced two new tools called Claude Docs and Claude Slides, while Claude Design will now also work directly within chats.
Users can ask Claude to write a document together with them, or request a presentation, which Claude will draft as slides. These outputs can be edited directly, presented within Claude, or downloaded as PowerPoint or PDF files.
All three tools are currently in beta for paid plans, and Enterprise administrators will control when they are switched on for their teams. Claude Design will continue to work as a standalone tool for those who prefer to use it separately.
Why the change was made?
According to Anthropic, Cowork was originally built for larger tasks, while Design was meant for visual work. However, users found it frustrating to decide which tool suited a task, especially since work started in one did not carry over to the other.
The update aims to solve this by letting Claude automatically judge what a task requires, using existing context, skills, and connected tools from any conversation.
How does it work in practice?
For instance, a user preparing a weekly report can ask Claude to review recent updates, write the report in the usual format, highlight any delays, and prepare a five-slide summary for a leadership meeting. Claude will ask for clarification if needed, and users can track progress remotely.
Anthropic says by the time the user returns to their desk, both the report and slides are ready, drawn from the same conversation for consistency. Users can edit content directly or leave comments for Claude, and can even schedule recurring tasks, such as weekly reports, to begin automatically.
All content created through Claude Design, Slides or Docs is stored at a single shareable link accessible from any device. Users can also choose how much Claude checks in with them, either asking before every action or only when something needs closer review, with users retaining final control throughout.