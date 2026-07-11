ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Launches Reflect, A Dashboard That Shows How Much You Use Claude

Reflect will show users when they are most active during the day, their peak usage hours, and the total number of chats on Claude. ( Image Credit: X/@claudeai )

To access Reflect, users need to open Settings on the Claude web or desktop app and select the new Reflect tab. By default, it summarises the past month's conversations, though users can extend this to three, six or twelve months. The dashboard highlights a user's most active day, peak usage hour, and total number of chats, alongside a breakdown of the topics they discuss most often.

Hyderabad: Anthropic has launched Reflect, a new dashboard built into Claude that lets users see exactly how they have been using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. The feature mirrors the format popularised by tools such as Spotify Wrapped, giving users a breakdown of their own behaviour rather than simply offering another AI capability.

Apart from just showing usage stats, Reflect gives AI "fluency" tips based on a system Anthropic made with outside researchers. For instance, if a user keeps explaining the same background information at the start of every chat, Reflect might suggest using Claude’s Projects feature. If a user often ask Claude to check facts, it may suggest making a custom fact-checking tool.

The dashboard also asks thoughtful questions now and then. Like: “What task would you still want to do yourself, even if Claude could do it faster?” Some critics say these tips are helpful, but they also keep users more tied to Anthropic’s system, making it harder to switch to another AI. To balance this, Reflect has wellbeing tools like quiet hours and break reminders. These let users to control how often the chatbot reminders them to keep working.

Claude Reflect: Privacy and availability

Anthropic says Reflect draws from Claude's Memory feature, which stores a compressed summary of a user's patterns rather than full conversation transcripts. Incognito chats are excluded entirely, as are conversations linked to health integrations. If a user asks Claude to summarise their inbox, that summary may appear in Reflect, but the original emails will not.

The feature was developed with input from the MIT Media Lab, the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital, and the Family Online Safety Institute.

Reflect is currently in beta for Free, Pro and Max users who have Memory switched on. It is not yet available for Team or Enterprise plans, and support for Claude Cowork, along with the total time-spent metric, is expected in a future update.