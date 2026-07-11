Anthropic Launches Reflect, A Dashboard That Shows How Much You Use Claude
Anthropic has launched Reflect, a Claude dashboard that tracks your usage habits and offers tips to help you work with the AI more effectively.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic has launched Reflect, a new dashboard built into Claude that lets users see exactly how they have been using the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. The feature mirrors the format popularised by tools such as Spotify Wrapped, giving users a breakdown of their own behaviour rather than simply offering another AI capability.
What does Reflect show users
To access Reflect, users need to open Settings on the Claude web or desktop app and select the new Reflect tab. By default, it summarises the past month's conversations, though users can extend this to three, six or twelve months. The dashboard highlights a user's most active day, peak usage hour, and total number of chats, alongside a breakdown of the topics they discuss most often.
Introducing a new way to reflect on how you use Claude.— Claude (@claudeai) July 9, 2026
Your monthly recap shows when you use Claude most and what you spent that time working on, with options to set quiet hours and nudges to take breaks. Find your dashboard in Settings under Reflect: https://t.co/8QAn47W5rI pic.twitter.com/WzA3JfONlL
Encourages users towards better habits
Apart from just showing usage stats, Reflect gives AI "fluency" tips based on a system Anthropic made with outside researchers. For instance, if a user keeps explaining the same background information at the start of every chat, Reflect might suggest using Claude’s Projects feature. If a user often ask Claude to check facts, it may suggest making a custom fact-checking tool.
The dashboard also asks thoughtful questions now and then. Like: “What task would you still want to do yourself, even if Claude could do it faster?” Some critics say these tips are helpful, but they also keep users more tied to Anthropic’s system, making it harder to switch to another AI. To balance this, Reflect has wellbeing tools like quiet hours and break reminders. These let users to control how often the chatbot reminders them to keep working.
Now in beta on Free, Pro, and Max plans, on web and desktop. It runs only when memory is on, and leaves out incognito chats and health integration content.— Claude (@claudeai) July 9, 2026
Read more: https://t.co/Dm42unyz0V
Claude Reflect: Privacy and availability
Anthropic says Reflect draws from Claude's Memory feature, which stores a compressed summary of a user's patterns rather than full conversation transcripts. Incognito chats are excluded entirely, as are conversations linked to health integrations. If a user asks Claude to summarise their inbox, that summary may appear in Reflect, but the original emails will not.
The feature was developed with input from the MIT Media Lab, the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital, and the Family Online Safety Institute.
Reflect is currently in beta for Free, Pro and Max users who have Memory switched on. It is not yet available for Team or Enterprise plans, and support for Claude Cowork, along with the total time-spent metric, is expected in a future update.