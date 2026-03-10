ETV Bharat / technology

Claude Review: Anthropic's AI Will Not Just Generate Code, It Will Critically Review It Too

Hyderabad: Anthropic has announced a new artificial intelligence coding tool, called Code Review, aimed at catching bugs that skims miss in the code before they are deployed. The company says that code output per Anthropic engineer has grown 200 per cent in the last year, but code review remains a bottleneck, which is where Code Review comes into play. It performs deep, multi-agent reviews on every PR to catch bugs human reviewers often miss.

It's a more thorough (and more expensive) option than our existing Claude Code GitHub Action, Anthropic said. Adding further, it stated that previously, only 16 per cent of pull requests received substantive review comments, which now sits at 54 per cent. "It won't approve PRs — that's still a human call — but it closes the gap so reviewers can actually cover what's shipping," the company said.

How Code Review Works

Explaining the working of its new Code Review feature, Anthropic said that when a PR is opened, Code Review dispatches a team of agents that look for bugs in parallel, verify bugs to filter out false positives, and rank bugs by severity. The results appear directly on the PR as a single, high-signal overview comment, plus in-line comments highlighting specific bugs.