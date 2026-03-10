Claude Review: Anthropic's AI Will Not Just Generate Code, It Will Critically Review It Too
Anthropic has introduced Code Review, an AI-driven tool that performs deep multi-agent analysis of pull requests to catch bugs missed by human reviewers.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic has announced a new artificial intelligence coding tool, called Code Review, aimed at catching bugs that skims miss in the code before they are deployed. The company says that code output per Anthropic engineer has grown 200 per cent in the last year, but code review remains a bottleneck, which is where Code Review comes into play. It performs deep, multi-agent reviews on every PR to catch bugs human reviewers often miss.
It's a more thorough (and more expensive) option than our existing Claude Code GitHub Action, Anthropic said. Adding further, it stated that previously, only 16 per cent of pull requests received substantive review comments, which now sits at 54 per cent. "It won't approve PRs — that's still a human call — but it closes the gap so reviewers can actually cover what's shipping," the company said.
How Code Review Works
Explaining the working of its new Code Review feature, Anthropic said that when a PR is opened, Code Review dispatches a team of agents that look for bugs in parallel, verify bugs to filter out false positives, and rank bugs by severity. The results appear directly on the PR as a single, high-signal overview comment, plus in-line comments highlighting specific bugs.
It said that reviews scale with the size and complexity of the PR, where large or complex changes trigger more agents and deeper analysis, while small or trivial changes receive a lightweight pass. Based on Anthropic’s testing, the average review takes around 20 minutes.
Giving an example, Anthropic highlighted a one-line change that was flagged as critical. Even though it seemed routine, it would have broken authentication—a subtle but severe bug that the engineer admitted they wouldn’t have caught alone, it said. Highlighting the effectiveness of its new tool, Anthropic shared some real-world stats for Code Review:
- Large PRs (>1,000 lines): 84% flagged, averaging 7.5 issues.
- Small PRs (<50 lines): 31% flagged, averaging 0.5 issues.
- Accuracy is high: <1% of findings marked incorrectly.
Cost, Control, and Availability
Anthropic said that Code Review optimises for depth and is therefore more expensive than lighter-weight solutions like the Claude Code GitHub Action. Reviews are billed on token usage and generally average $15–25, scaling with PR size and complexity.
To help manage expenses, Anthropic stated that admins can set monthly organisation-wide caps, restrict reviews to specific repositories, and monitor activity through an analytics dashboard that tracks reviewed PRs, acceptance rates, and overall costs.
Code Review is now a part of Claude Code and is available as a research preview in beta for Team and Enterprise plans. Admins can enable it through Claude Code settings, install the GitHub App, and select which repositories to review. For developers, once enabled, reviews run automatically on new pull requests with no additional configuration required.