Anthropic Is Rapidly Accelerating AI Development Amid Slowdown Calls, Outside Research Group Says
Sam McCandlish, one of Anthropic’s co-founders, responded to the report, writing that many of METR’s conclusions match his own.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST
San Francisco: Anthropic is developing its artificial intelligence systems around twice as quickly as it was a year ago amid the CEO’s calls to slow down the technology’s pace of improvement, according to an analysis released Thursday by an independent monitoring group.
Anthropic invited researchers from the Berkeley, California-based nonprofit, Model Evaluation and Threat Research, to review its internal data and interview staff as it prepares for its Wall Street debut with debate swirling over the potential for AI models to elude human control with catastrophic consequences.
The findings are significant because details about the technology — and its risks — have been provided primarily by AI companies, which have been encouraged by President Donald Trump’s administration to police themselves on matters of safety.
I'm Sam, one of Anthropic's co-founders, and I lead much of our safety work. I'm going to have more to share on that work over the coming months. I thought I'd start by sharing a few thoughts on the latest report from @METR_Evals. The speed of progress in model capabilities is one of the most important questions in AI safety, and METR’s work here provides the public with an independent, external view into how this is happening inside Anthropic. I’ll talk more about some of the details below, but first some context for those new to this work. How quickly AI progress is accelerating has many important safety implications, since it determines how quickly the risks from advanced models increase. But, because most research happens within the frontier labs, it’s difficult for external observers and policy makers to get a strong sense of what that rate is. We kicked off the process with METR that led to this report earlier in the year, in anticipation of progress continuing to accelerate. For this report, we gave METR access to a range of sensitive internal data, including benchmark scores for unreleased models, estimates of how models are progressing, and interviews with our researchers. They had complete independence to form their own conclusions. Many of their conclusions match my own. AI is speeding up our research, but it’s hard to say exactly how much. While they conclude AI can't yet make the most important contributions to model training on its own, they think the pace of development could, by default, accelerate further. This work began well before and is separate from the embedded third-party evaluators that are part of our commitment to pacing the frontier, but it’s a good illustration of why we think evaluators are a good idea. The more access reviewers have, the clearer a picture they can form of the situation and the better-positioned they are to highlight situations like this one. We redacted a lot, and I accept that this makes it harder for others to check METR’s work. But we determined that sharing exactly what is driving the speedup isn’t the right thing to do, both because it’s commercially sensitive and because it risks handing out a roadmap for others to go faster. That would make the risks METR is worried about worse. That’s a tradeoff. I think we made the right call, though we’re continuing to assess the pros and cons here. In the coming weeks, we plan to share a report with our own analysis of the speed of AI progress within Anthropic, including where we stand against our Responsible Scaling Policy, plus new steps we’re taking to strengthen our safety and security practices as AI keeps improving quickly.— Sam McCandlish (@Sam_McCandlish) November 5, 2026
It was during the research group’s assessment period that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for the AI industry to slow its work so safety measures can catch up. In a Sept. 12 essay responding to mounting concerns about runaway AI, he urged the AI world to “slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models.”
Sam McCandlish, one of Anthropic’s co-founders, responded to the report Thursday in a lengthy post on X, writing that many of METR’s conclusions match his own. “AI is speeding up our research, but it’s hard to say exactly how much,” he wrote.
The San Francisco-based company is planning to go public later this month in what could be the biggest initial public offering of stock ever.
AI is playing a bigger role in its own improvement
METR estimated that Anthropic is improving the capabilities of its models to do “well-specified tasks” around twice as fast as it was a year earlier. The nonprofit’s researchers said they believed much of the reason for the faster development is the help of AI itself.
Anthropic has said its Claude chatbot increasingly is helping the company develop newer, more advanced versions of itself.
2. The full analysis estimated how much of the acceleration in capabilities was due to compute, data, and algorithmic progress. We are confident that the acceleration was not due to an increase in the growth rate of training compute.— METR (@METR_Evals) November 5, 2026
METR has conducted evaluations on model capabilities for Anthropic, OpenAI and other labs for years. The nonprofit is funded through donations and does not accept compensation for its work, but AI companies it has partnered with for evaluations have provided access and tokens, which METR uses for evaluations, research and engineering.
One of its two reports was based on analysis of Anthropic’s internal data provided by the company over a period of about 11 weeks, from mid-August through late October, as well as employee interviews.
METR said its assessment focused on a few key questions, including whether the growth rate of Anthropic’s internal capabilities has accelerated and how much of that was attributable to AI. The group said it was given “unprecedented access to internal data” at Anthropic.
METR also reviewed both a public risk report Anthropic published in August and a private version, as well as other nonpublic data, and the organisation said the public report “overall understates the level of acceleration that was occurring.”
4. We did not see convincing evidence of significant bottlenecks that would take effect within the next 12 months in algorithmic progress, training compute, experiment compute, or data. However, our view changed throughout the assessment, so we may be missing some bottlenecks.— METR (@METR_Evals) November 5, 2026
Anthropic’s redactions to the report limited how METR could communicate more detailed estimates of acceleration, the nonprofit said.
McCandlish acknowledged in his statement that the redactions make it harder for others to “check METR’s work,” but added that the company decided that sharing “exactly what is driving the speedup isn’t the right thing to do,” because it’s both “commercially sensitive” and “risks handing out a road map for others to go faster.”
Read our public report here: https://t.co/VkiZlb515W— METR (@METR_Evals) November 5, 2026
He said this work with METR is separate from the evaluators the company is welcoming as part of its “commitment to pacing the frontier,” and he said it shows why they are a good idea.
“How quickly AI progress is accelerating has many important safety implications, since it determines how quickly the risks from advanced models increase,” wrote McCandlish, who is also Anthropic’s responsible scaling officer. “But, because most research happens within the frontier labs, it’s difficult for external observers and policymakers to get a strong sense of what that rate is.”
Assessors see little holding back AI’s progress
The report was peppered with caveats. METR said it could be overstating its findings, because the acceleration might only be limited to “well-specified tasks.”
METR said it was able to “confidently” rule out the growth of computing power used in training AI models as the reason for the acceleration. Traditionally, the amount of computing power, known as compute, is directly related to how well an AI model performs. The researchers said their guess was that the improvement owed to using AI itself to improve AI.
We submitted a ~100-page full report on our assessment to Anthropic. For the public version, Anthropic redacted a majority of the evidence we found most informative. As a consequence, the public must rely on our judgment more than we consider ideal. https://t.co/fM8d0tN5cD— METR (@METR_Evals) November 5, 2026
A key concern, METR said, is that using AI to improve itself could start to compound the acceleration. Researchers found there were no “bottlenecks” such as restrictions on computing power or data holding back Anthropic’s AI progress.
“We understand that AI is not yet able to make highly significant and fully autonomous contributions to the most important parts of the model training process,” the report said. However, Anthropic researchers described significant “signs of life”, implying that could happen soon, METR said.
Amodei touched on this issue in his September essay, saying AI advances have been driven primarily by the concept of recursive self-improvement, or what he defined as “AI’s growing ability to build the next generation of AI.”
In that same essay, Amodei championed the idea of having external evaluators embedded within the leading AI labs and specifically highlighted METR as an appropriate third-party evaluator. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the time that he also supported the idea of independent evaluators with employee-like access.