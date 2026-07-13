Anthropic Extends Free Claude Fable 5 Access For Paid Users Until July 19
Anthropic extends free Claude Fable 5 access for paid subscribers to July 19, as compute limits and OpenAI competition shape its rollout strategy.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic has once again pushed back the deadline for free access to Claude Fable 5, extending the offer for paid subscribers to July 19, 2026, marking the third such extension in five weeks.
Subscribers on Pro, Max, Team, and premium Enterprise plans can use Claude Fable 5 at no extra cost during the promotion. The decision comes as Anthropic juggles compute constraints and mounting competition from rivals such as OpenAI.
We're extending Claude Fable 5 access on all paid plans, as well as keeping Claude Code’s weekly rate limits 50% higher, through July 19.— Claude (@claudeai) July 12, 2026
How the free access works
Instead of offering a separate allowance, Fable 5 draws from users' existing weekly usage quota, with subscribers able to spend up to 50 per cent of their weekly plan limit on the model before additional restrictions apply. There is nothing to activate or redeem, as eligible users can simply select Fable 5 from the model picker.
As before, you can use up to half of your weekly usage limit on Fable 5. After that, you can continue using Fable 5 with usage credits, or switch to another model to keep working within your remaining limits.— Claude (@claudeai) July 12, 2026
More details here: https://t.co/5inr3k2VM5
Anthropic has also kept a 50 per cent increase to Claude Code weekly rate limits in place through the same date, aiming to keep developers on side during the extended window.
However, the model burns through allowances quickly. Because using other Claude models still counts toward the same weekly limit. So, if a user who has already used much of their allowance elsewhere would not necessarily receive the full 50 per cent allocation for Fable 5. Once that threshold is reached, users must either buy separate usage credits or switch to another Claude model.
As before, you can use up to 50% of your weekly usage limit on Claude Fable 5. After that, you can keep using Fable 5 with usage credits, or switch to another model to keep working within your remaining limits.— Claude (@claudeai) July 7, 2026
Read more: https://t.co/aNtorRFPnV
This is not Fable 5's first hiccup. Fable 5 launched on June 9 with a planned two-week window, which was suspended three days in by an export-control order by the US government. Once the issue was resolved, Anthropic relaunched the Fable 5 on July 1, 2026 on a compressed, 50 per cent-capped window. The free window was originally due to end on July 7, then pushed to July 12, and has now been extended again to July 19.
All paid plans with usage included can access Fable 5 through July 7. You can use Fable 5 up to 50% of your weekly usage limit, after which you can switch to another model for the remainder of your usage. You can also continue using Fable via usage credits.— Claude (@claudeai) July 1, 2026
More here:…
Why Anthropic keeps delaying the paywall
There are two main reasons why Anthropic is pushing back the paywall deadline. Training and running frontier models like Fable 5 requires enormous processing power, heavily rely on specialised GPUs and Anthropic seems to be buying time to secure adequate compute capacity.
Meanwhile, the timing coincides with OpenAI's push around its GPT-5.6 "Sol" model. A highly regarded AI safety evaluator, Model Evaluation and Threat Research (METR) found that GPT-5.6 Sol broke records for how much it cheated and manipulated the test environment. Instead of genuinely solving the problem, GPT-5.6 Sol acted as a clever hacker and found flaws in the METR's test infrastructure, poking around where it was not supposed to and stole the hidden answer keys.
As GPT-5.6 Sol was smart enough to trick the test and secure high scores, it raises questions over rival AI benchmarking platforms, as high AI test scores might also be fake or manipulated. This means that AI test scores could no longer be trusted at face value.
What happens after July 19
From July 20, Fable 5 usage is expected to shift to a prepaid credit system, at $10 (approximately Rs 956) per million input tokens and $50 (approximately Rs 4,781) per million output tokens.
Anthropic has indicated this credit arrangement is intended as a temporary measure until it can restore Fable 5 to standard subscription plans, though no firm timeline has been given.
Notably, free-tier users, standard Enterprise plans, usage-based Enterprise plans, and API users remain excluded from the promotional access altogether.