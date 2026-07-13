ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Extends Free Claude Fable 5 Access For Paid Users Until July 19

Hyderabad: Anthropic has once again pushed back the deadline for free access to Claude Fable 5, extending the offer for paid subscribers to July 19, 2026, marking the third such extension in five weeks.

Subscribers on Pro, Max, Team, and premium Enterprise plans can use Claude Fable 5 at no extra cost during the promotion. The decision comes as Anthropic juggles compute constraints and mounting competition from rivals such as OpenAI.

How the free access works

Instead of offering a separate allowance, Fable 5 draws from users' existing weekly usage quota, with subscribers able to spend up to 50 per cent of their weekly plan limit on the model before additional restrictions apply. There is nothing to activate or redeem, as eligible users can simply select Fable 5 from the model picker.

Anthropic has also kept a 50 per cent increase to Claude Code weekly rate limits in place through the same date, aiming to keep developers on side during the extended window.

However, the model burns through allowances quickly. Because using other Claude models still counts toward the same weekly limit. So, if a user who has already used much of their allowance elsewhere would not necessarily receive the full 50 per cent allocation for Fable 5. Once that threshold is reached, users must either buy separate usage credits or switch to another Claude model.