ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Expands India Presence, Adds In-Country Inference For Claude

New Delhi: Anthropic on Monday said that its AI assistant Claude will have in‑country inference in India through Amazon Bedrock in coming weeks, enabling requests sent through the India endpoint to be processed on domestic servers. The report from Anthropic said the development will help organisations in regulated sectors to keep data within the country and move from pilots to production.

"For banks, insurers, and public and government agencies, that control is the difference between evaluating AI and deploying it," the blogpost said, adding that a major demand from organisations were options to access Claude locally. Bedrock is AWS's platform for building generative AI applications and agents at production scale.

"India is at an inflection point in its AI journey, and institutions from banks to government agencies are ready to harness frontier AI at scale," said Sandeep Dutta, President, AWS India and South Asia.

Dutta added that the in‑country inference enables institutions to deploy frontier AI on the same trusted infrastructure they already run their most critical workloads on, unlocking new possibilities in citizen services and digital transformation.