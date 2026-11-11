ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Expands Claude Into Spreadsheets, Dashboards, And Collaborative Workplace Tools

The new features allow users to create and edit spreadsheets, organise ideas collaboratively and generate visual reports within Claude ( X/@claudeai )

New Delhi: Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has expanded its Claude platform with new tools for creating spreadsheets, digital whiteboards and data dashboards, broadening its capabilities in workplace productivity and collaboration.

The new features, announced on Tuesday, allow users to create and edit spreadsheets, organise ideas collaboratively and generate visual reports within Claude. The move extends the platform beyond answering queries and generating text towards handling tasks traditionally performed through office productivity applications.

The expansion puts Claude in the same workplace productivity space as Microsoft's 365 suite and Google's Workspace, whose AI assistants, Copilot and Gemini, help users create documents, analyse spreadsheets and prepare presentations. Anthropic's Claude Sheets brings spreadsheet capabilities similar to those of Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets into the Claude platform. It allows teams to organise data collaboratively, create and edit formulas, and work across multiple spreadsheet tabs. Claude Whiteboards offers a shared digital space, similar to collaborative whiteboarding tools, where teams can organise ideas during meetings and ask Claude to summarise their discussions. Claude Data, formerly known as Dashboards, extends the platform into data analysis and visualisation, connecting with services such as Snowflake and Salesforce to generate dashboards, visual data stories and short narrated videos using definitions certified by an organisation's data team.