ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic Expands Access To Powerful Mythos AI Model, India Among New Participants

New York: Anthropic on Tuesday gave approximately 150 organizations around the world access to Mythos, its powerful new AI model whose rapid ability to identify weaknesses in computer security has sparked global concern.

The California AI company had initially restricted access to Mythos in early April, after tests showed the model was extraordinarily good at finding security holes in software code -- identifying thousands of them in a short period of time.

At first, only around 50 partners -- mostly US companies -- were brought into the program called Project Glasswing to test the model's powers before it could be weaponized by hackers.

Among them were major tech companies including Amazon, Google, Nvidia, Apple and Microsoft, along with cybersecurity firms CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks.

By late May, those early partners had already used Mythos to uncover more than 10,000 serious security weaknesses that hackers could exploit to cause real damage.

Now Anthropic is opening the program to groups from more than 15 countries.

Most of them run software that millions of other organizations -- including governments -- depend on every day.

A successful cyberattack on any one of them, Anthropic says, could affect "more than 100 million people, with important ramifications for both global and national security."