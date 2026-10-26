ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic's AI Model Accessed US Voter Data: Axios

Washington: Anthropic's Claude AI model bypassed a paywall and accessed publicly available voter data in the US state of Georgia without human authorization, Axios reported on Sunday. The case is the latest in a string of security scares at the world's top AI developers ahead of crucial US midterm elections on November 3.

Claude accessed aggregate voter counts in Georgia, where more than one million voters have already cast early ballots, Axios reported, citing an Anthropic spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, the model, which was being trained as part of an internal statistics project, accessed the information behind a paywall by bypassing the system "without being asked to."

It did not access the state's voter registration system or change or download any voting records, the spokesperson said, adding that the company has since taken measures to prevent these kinds of actions. The disclosure adds to mounting unease over how well leading labs can control increasingly autonomous systems.