Anthropic's Clash With Pentagon Boosts Claude's Popularity, Overtakes ChatGPT On App Stores
Anthropic’s dispute with the US government over military AI use has propelled its chatbot Claude to record-breaking downloads, surpassing ChatGPT in popularity.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Anthropic's fallout with the US government over the military use of its AI models appears to have sparked a new wave of interest in the company's consumer-facing AI chatbot, Claude. Mike Krieger, chief product officer at Anthropic, revealed that more than a million people are now signing up for Claude every day, which has pushed the app to the top of Apple’s App Store and the Google Play charts in the US.
The record number of downloads for the Claude AI chatbot has helped it overtake OpenAI's ChatGPT. Notably, the latter has faced some backlash over Sam Altman seemingly swooping in to announce a deal with the US government after Anthropic's feud with the Pentagon.
Claude has also gained popularity in India, ranking as the 5th most downloaded application on the Apple App Store, just behind ChatGPT. On the Google Play Store, however, Claude is nowhere near the top 10 apps in the country.
Anthropic's dispute with the US government
The feud between Anthropic and the US government centres around safety guardrails that would prevent Anthropic’s AI from being used for domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons. The Trump administration is now following through with its threat to designate the company as a supply chain risk, which could force other government contractors to stop using Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude.
In a statement, the Pentagon said that it has “officially informed Anthropic leadership that the company and its products are deemed a supply chain risk, effective immediately.”
Meanwhile, a top Pentagon official revealed that Anthropic’s clash with the US government stemmed from disagreements over using its AI in autonomous weapons. According to Pentagon technology chief and US Defence Undersecretary Emil Michael, the dispute arose during discussions about applying AI to President Trump’s proposed Golden Dome missile defence program, which envisions space-based weapons.
Michael criticised Anthropic’s ethical restrictions on its chatbot Claude, calling them an obstacle as the military seeks to expand autonomy in armed drones, underwater vehicles, and other systems to keep pace with rivals like China.
“I need a reliable, steady partner that gives me something, that’ll work with me on autonomous, because someday it’ll be real and we’re starting to see earlier versions of that," Michael said in a podcast aired Friday. "I need someone who’s not going to wig out in the middle.”
While Trump has ordered federal agencies to immediately stop using Claude, he gave the Pentagon six months to phase out the product, which is already deeply embedded in classified military systems, including those used during the Iran war.
Anthropic has vowed to sue over the designation, which affects its business partnerships with other military contractors.
(With inputs from the agency)