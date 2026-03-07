ETV Bharat / technology

Anthropic's Clash With Pentagon Boosts Claude's Popularity, Overtakes ChatGPT On App Stores

Hyderabad: Anthropic's fallout with the US government over the military use of its AI models appears to have sparked a new wave of interest in the company's consumer-facing AI chatbot, Claude. Mike Krieger, chief product officer at Anthropic, revealed that more than a million people are now signing up for Claude every day, which has pushed the app to the top of Apple’s App Store and the Google Play charts in the US.

The record number of downloads for the Claude AI chatbot has helped it overtake OpenAI's ChatGPT. Notably, the latter has faced some backlash over Sam Altman seemingly swooping in to announce a deal with the US government after Anthropic's feud with the Pentagon.

Claude has also gained popularity in India, ranking as the 5th most downloaded application on the Apple App Store, just behind ChatGPT. On the Google Play Store, however, Claude is nowhere near the top 10 apps in the country.

Anthropic's dispute with the US government

The feud between Anthropic and the US government centres around safety guardrails that would prevent Anthropic’s AI from being used for domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons. The Trump administration is now following through with its threat to designate the company as a supply chain risk, which could force other government contractors to stop using Anthropic's AI chatbot, Claude.

In a statement, the Pentagon said that it has “officially informed Anthropic leadership that the company and its products are deemed a supply chain risk, effective immediately.”